Network Camera Market studies an IP camera, is made from a combination of a camera and a computer in a network infrastructure. The camera consists of a lens, an image sensor, memory, and a processor. Network cameras are used in surveillance as they can be installed at several points within a network and they enable efficient data transmission to a set of monitors over an IP network.

This report focuses on the Network Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The processor has image processing, compression, video analysis, and networking functionalities and the memory stores videos and images captured by the network camera to be accessed later.

Artificial intelligence and cloud back up are some attractive trends that could play a vital role in innovating network camera market.

Furthermore, motion detection, e-mail alerts, micro SD card for local storage, weather proof design, clear night vision capabilities and mobile device connectivity have leveraged users to adopt these security solutions in place of analog cameras.

The worldwide market for Network Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Network Camera Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Hikvision, Axis Communications, Panasonic, Dahua, Bosch Security Systems, Sony, Samsung, Avigilon, Pelco by Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Mobotix, GeoVision, Belkin, NetGeat, Vivotek, D-Link, Arecont Vision, Wanscam, Toshiba, GOSCAM, Juanvision and Apexis

Market Segment by Type covers:

Centralized IP Cameras

DeCentralized IP Cameras

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Facility Use

Public & Government Infrastructure

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Network Camera Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Network Camera Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Network Camera, with sales, revenue, and price of Network Camera, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Network Camera, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Network Camera market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Network Camera sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

