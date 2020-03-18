Network Interface Cards Market studies a computer device that acts as a connection medium between the computer and the computer network. Network cards implement electronic circuitry, which is necessary to communicate, using data link layer standards such as Wi-Fi, fiber channel, or Ethernet.

This report focuses on the Network Interface Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With the growing need for data centers from large government agencies, CSPs, enterprises, and telecommunication organizations will be one of the factors driving the demand for network interface cards in the coming years.

Global Network Interface Cards Market is spread across 119 pages, profiling 09 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The growing number of data centers across the globe, especially in the developing countries will increase the adoption of network switches and routers in these regions.

The worldwide market for Network Interface Cards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Network Interface Cards Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Allied Telesis (Japan)

AVM International (Norway)

Brainboxes (UK)

COMMELL (Taiwan)

D-Link (Taiwan)

Echelon (US)

Molex (US)

Opto 22 (US)

StarTech (Canada)

Market Segment by Type covers:

Ethernet Interface Card

Token Ring Interface Card

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

PCs

Portable PCs

Switches

Modems

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Network Interface Cards Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Network Interface Cards Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Network Interface Cards, with sales, revenue, and price of Network Interface Cards, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Network Interface Cards, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Network Interface Cards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Network Interface Cards sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

