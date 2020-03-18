Manganese Battery Industry studies manganese or manganese dioxide as the cathode material. They function through the same intercalation/de-intercalation mechanism as other commercialized secondary battery technologies, such as LiCoO.

This report focuses on the Manganese Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

They are a promising technology as their manganese-oxide components are earth-abundant, inexpensive, non-toxic, and provide better thermal stability.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Demand for cleaner fuels.

The worldwide market for Manganese Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Manganese Battery Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

EaglePicher Technologies

Energizer

Maxell Holdings

Panasonic

SAFT

Ultralife

Market Segment by Type covers:

Primary Battery

Secondary Battery

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Electronics

Power Sector

Manufacturing

