Network Switches Industry studies a computer networking device that connects devices together on a computer network by using packet switching to receive, process, and forward data to the destination device.

This report focuses on the Network Switches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

To ensure service quality and compliance, telecom operators are adopting full Ethernet-based operation, administration, and maintenance (OAM) capability for scrutinizing performance, detecting faults, and running a loopback test.

Global Network Switches Market is spread across 137 pages, profiling 17 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Also, the Ethernet-based networks enable telecom operators to closely handle and analyze link-levels, end-to-end performances, QoS, accessibility, and additional Ethernet service requirements.

The worldwide market for Network Switches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Network Switches Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Allied Telesis, Brocade Communications, Linksys, TP-Link, Juniper Networks, TRENDnet, Hewlett-Packard, D-Link, NetGear, Cisco Systems, Dell, Lenovo, HP Enterprise, Fujitsu, ATTO, HP Enterprise and Qlogic

Market Segment by Type covers:

100 GbE

40 GbE

100 GbE & 1GbE

10 GbE

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Enterprise and industrial usage

Telecommunication providers

Servers and storage providers

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Network Switches Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Network Switches Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Network Switches, with sales, revenue, and price of Network Switches, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Network Switches, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Network Switches market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Network Switches sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

