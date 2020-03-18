NFC Chips Market studies refer to the ICs in mobile devices, POS terminals, and retail products that store information and control transactions. NFC chips enable communication between NFC-enabled devices within a radius of 4 inches.

This report focuses on the NFC Chips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Near field communication is a technology which is generally used in electronics devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets for short range of data exchange (up to 10cm or less). Near field communication (NFC) is an array of protocols produces a wireless interface which enables communication devices and electronic gadgets to establish radio communication with each other under proximity.

Global NFC Chips Market is spread across 124 pages, profiling 12 top companies

These chips provide ease of transaction and data exchange between devices without the need to pair them. This has resulted in increased adoption of NFC chips across various segments.

The worldwide market for NFC Chips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

NFC Chips Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom

Qualcomm

Samsung Semiconductors

ST Microelectrics

TI

Intel

Sony

Media Tek

Ams

Renesas

MStar Semi

Market Segment by Type covers:

Topaz 512 Chips

MIFARE

DESFire 4k

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Payment

Identification

Connected Homes

Businesses

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global NFC Chips Market.

Chapter 1: Describe NFC Chips Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of NFC Chips, with sales, revenue, and price of NFC Chips, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of NFC Chips, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven NFC Chips market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe NFC Chips sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

