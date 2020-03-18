Manganese Mining Industry studies are widely used in steel production for desulfuration and deoxidization. It enhances tensile strength, wear resistance, weldability, and hardness of steel. It is not found as a free element in nature; it is often found in minerals in combination with iron.

This report focuses on the Manganese Mining in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

APAC is the largest and strongest growing market for steel products globally. Manganese is a metal with important industrial metal alloy uses, particularly in stainless steels.

Manganese phosphating is used for rust and corrosion prevention on steel. Ionized manganese is used industrially as pigments of various colors, which depend on the oxidation state of the ions.

Manganese Mining Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Assmang

BHP

Consolidated Minerals

Eramet

Vale

MOIL

Sibelco

Tata Steel

Market Segment by Type covers:

Braunite

Pyrolusite

Psilomelane

Rhodochrosite

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Metallurgy

Chemicals

Electronics

Agriculture

