Power Rental Market study is defined by renting a temporary power plant or generators. Power is generated by burning fossil fuels such coal, oil, and gas to generate steam that drives large turbines to produce electricity. Power rental is defined as plant hire providing flexibility, reliability, speed, and cost-effectiveness.

This report focuses on the Power Rental in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Moreover, power on rent delivers complete operating power packages and delivers scalable components within large power station installations to various industrial applications.

The recent years have seen an exponential increase in infrastructure spending by the governments of countries in the Middle East. Governments have started focusing on generating more sources of income and depending less on just oil and gas reserves.

Global Power Rental Market is spread across 136 pages, profiling 19 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The worldwide market for Power Rental is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Power Rental Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Caterpillar, Atlas Copco, Cummins, United Rentals, Ashtead Group, Aggreko, APR Energy, Bredenoord Exploitatiemij, Kohler, Power Electrics Bristol, Rental Solutions & Services, Smart Energy Solutions, Hertz Equipment Rental, Soenergy, Generac Power Systems, Multiquip, Wacker Neuson, Wartsila and Speedy Hire

Market Segment by Type covers:

Up to 50 kW Power Rating

51 kW–500 kW Power Rating

501 kW–2500 kW Power Rating

Above 2500 kW Power Rating

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Utilities

Oil& Gas

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining

Shipping

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Power Rental Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Power Rental Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Power Rental, with sales, revenue, and price of Power Rental, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Power Rental, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Power Rental market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Power Rental sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

