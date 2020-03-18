Compressed Air Treatment Market valued approximately USD 16 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Air treatment equipment including filters and dryers emerged as the leading product category and together accounted for the overall revenue share. Filters are designed for high-quality filtration of compressed air used in an array of applications where air quality is of paramount importance. The design concept for filters which is offered by several players in the market combines efficiency, high performance, ease of use, safety, and flexibility. Furthermore, the availability of high performance filters that help reduce pressure loss is achieved through an optimized filter design paired with innovative filtration technology, which is expected to propel the product demand considerably over the next nine years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Filters

o Particulate filter/pre-filter

o Coalescing filter/oil removal

o Adsorbed filter/oil vapor removal

o Filtered centrifugal separator

o High temperature after filters

o Moisture separators

Dryers

o Refrigerated dryers

o Desiccant dryers

o Membrane dryers

o Deliquescent dryers

Others

By End Use:

Chemical

Paper

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are SPX Flow, Aircel Corporation, Alpha Pure Corporation, Omega Air, Atlas Copco Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Compressed Air Treatment in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

