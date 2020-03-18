Pumpkin Seeds Industry studies the edible kernels of pumpkins. The seeds are concentrated sources of many vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and vital amino acids. They contain zinc, magnesium, copper, and iron in substantial quantities.

This report focuses on the Pumpkin Seeds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the food sector was the major end-user segment of the pumpkin seeds market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next few years. The rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming pumpkin seeds is the major factor contributing to the growth of this market segment.

Global Pumpkin Seeds Market is spread across 123 pages, profiling 14 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets led the pumpkin seeds market during 2017. The increased popularity and the growth of the organized retail in the developing and developed countries will be the major factor fueling the growth of this market segment.

The worldwide market for Pumpkin Seeds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Pumpkin Seeds Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Conagra Brands, PepsiCo, Qiaqia Food, Rizhao Golden Nut, Pumpkin Seeds India, Seeds for Africa, Shandong Jinsheng Cereals & Oils, True Elements, AKS-NEV, Giant Snacks, Howard Dill Enterprises, Meridian Foods, Nature\’S Harvest & Geniuscentral and Prana

Market Segment by Type covers:

White Pumpkin Seeds

Black Pumpkin Seeds

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Pumpkin Seeds Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Pumpkin Seeds Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Pumpkin Seeds, with sales, revenue, and price of Pumpkin Seeds, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Pumpkin Seeds, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Pumpkin Seeds market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Pumpkin Seeds sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

