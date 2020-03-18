Seasonal Chocolates Industry studies a usually sweet, brown food preparation of roasted and ground cacao seeds. It is made in the form of a liquid, paste, or in a block, or used as a flavoring ingredient in other foods.

This report focuses on the Seasonal Chocolates in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the dark seasonal chocolate segment led the market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Such chocolates are considered to be the best gifting option among consumers and have numerous health benefits. Additionally, with the introduction of variants like dairy-free, fair trade and organic, and vegan dark seasonal chocolates, this market segment is estimated to exhibit promising growth.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the global market. Factors like growing retail industry and establishment of many retail outlets in the developed and developing countries influence the market segment’s growth. Moreover, benefits like discounted prices, fine shopping experience, striking environment, and better shelf displays result in an increase in the segment’s growth during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Seasonal Chocolates is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Seasonal Chocolates Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International, Godiva, Hershey\’s, Nestle, Phillips Chocolate, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Blue Frog Chocolates, Haigh\’s Chocolates, Gayle\’s Chocolates, Gilbert Chocolates, Purdys Chocolatier and Anna Banana\’s Homemade Goodness

Market Segment by Type covers:

White and Milk Seasonal Chocolate

Dark Seasonal Chocolate

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

