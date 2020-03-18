Dark Chocolate Market study contains less milk than milk chocolate or no milk at all, and is 60%-99.9% cocoa. Although dark chocolate has a reputation as a healthier alternative to other types of chocolate, such as milk chocolate

This report focuses on the Dark Chocolate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the inorganic dark chocolate segment accounted for the major shares of this US chocolate market. Inorganic chocolates are more affordable and are widely used for consumption and gifting purposes. With the rising demand, the vendors in the market are launching new varieties which include truffles, bars, and assortments with natural ingredients.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the major sales of dark chocolates in the US. These stores offer consumers a wide range of dark chocolates from various brands. Additionally, these stores also offer discounted prices and attractive shelf displays, which influence consumers to buy confectionery products such as dark chocolates from these stores.

Dark Chocolate Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Lindt & Sprungli, Mars, Mondelez International, The Hershey Company, Godiva, Amano Artisan Chocolate, Divine Chocolate, Endangered Species Chocolate, Ferrero, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Nestle, Newman\’s Own (No Limit), Nibmor, Praim Group, Ritter Sport, Scharffen Berger, Sugarpova, Theo Chocolate, Vivra Chocolate and Vosges

Market Segment by Type covers:

Organic Dark Chocolate

Inorganic Dark Chocolate

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

