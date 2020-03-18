Hydraulic Equipment Market studies use pressurized fluid to generate power. The fluid used can be water or oil and the market is segmented on the basis of components into pump and motor, cylinder, valve, and others.

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

A major factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in building and construction activities. Construction activities have been growing around the world, particularly in emerging economies. One of the prominent growth sectors in the construction industry is the residential sector where several projects are being initiated.

For instance, in 2015, the Government of India announced the Housing for All program, under which the government aims at providing affordable housing by 2025. Under this program, the government will provide tax rebates and interest waivers for home loans.

Global Hydraulic Equipment Market is spread across 119 pages, profiling 06 top companies

One trend affecting this market is increasing penetration of digitization and IoT in hydraulic devices. Vendors are integrating IoT technology for predicting hydraulic hose failure or connector leakage. Such rising use of IoT integrated hydraulic devices will propagate the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The Americas accounted for the maximum growth of the hydraulic devices market. With growing infrastructure opportunities in the advanced economies such as the US, this region will continue to dominate the market during the next few years as well.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Hydraulic Equipment Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Amber\’s Organics

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Eaton

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Parker Hannifin

Robert Bosch

Market Segment by Type covers:

Pump and Motor

Valve

Cylinder

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Mobile

Industrial

