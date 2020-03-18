Hydraulic Excavator Market studies heavy construction equipment which are used to dig out soil from the ground or to move large objects. It tremendously enhances productivity of any construction work. These are available in wide range of sizes and capacities, depending on magnitude of work to be done.

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Excavator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global excavators market is expected to grow in future due to increasing urbanization, rising construction expenditure, and improving economy. Key trends of this market include high demand in the fuel-efficient excavator, rapid technological advancements, use of IoT in construction, increasing demand from the rental market and rising adoption for other applications. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including stringent emission norms and high maintenance of hydraulic excavators.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the predicted period. The rise in infrastructure developments and rapid urbanization in the emerging economies in the region and the rise of commodity prices and mining activities in countries such as China, will drive the market’s growth prospects in this region.

Global Hydraulic Excavator Market is spread across 122 pages, profiling 05 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

One trend affecting this market is increasing penetration of digitization and IoT in hydraulic devices. Majority of excavators currently in use are based on the principle of hydraulics. Functioning and movement of a hydraulic excavator is accomplished through the use of hydraulic fluid, with hydraulic cylinders and hydraulic motors.

These type of excavators consist of a chassis, boom, and bucket, and move via tracks or wheels. It is used for a wide variety of applications, but are commonly used for transportation of large amounts of materials, such as minerals.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Excavator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Hydraulic Excavator Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Caterpillar

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

Market Segment by Type covers:

Loader Backhoe

Bucket Wheel Excavator

Midi Excavator

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Building Construction

Mining Engineering

Traffic Construction

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Hydraulic Excavator Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Hydraulic Excavator Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Hydraulic Excavator, with sales, revenue, and price of Hydraulic Excavator, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hydraulic Excavator, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Hydraulic Excavator market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Hydraulic Excavator sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

