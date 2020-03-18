Hydraulic Steering System Market studies a device that helps drivers steer by augmenting steering effort of the steering wheel. Hydraulic or electric actuators add controlled energy to the steering mechanism, so the driver can provide less effort to turn the steered wheels when driving at typical speeds, and reduce considerably the physical effort necessary to turn the wheels when a vehicle is stopped or moving slowly. Power steering can also be engineered to provide some artificial feedback of forces acting on the steered wheels.

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Steering System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increased penetration of hydraulic power steering in commercial vehicles is one of the primary drivers for market growth. The conventional hydraulic power steering is largely used in heavy commercial vehicles. Most of the commercial vehicles utilize the hydraulic or the EHS system since the electric power steering (EPS) system has not exceeded the 15 kN barriers.

Normally, the power required to steer a truck is more than a car, and there is a huge difference in the front axle load in trucks and cars. A standard car can carry up to 750 Kg, but heavy trucks can take up to 7,500 Kg. Therefore, hydraulic steering is the most common front axle steering for heavy commercial vehicles.

Global Hydraulic Steering System Market is spread across 101 pages, profiling 04 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

APAC accounted for the major shares of the hydraulic steering system market during 2016 and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period in the automotive steering system market. The utilization of the hydraulic steering system in full-size SUVs, LCVs, and M&HCVs and the high penetration in countries such as China, India, and Japan will drive the market’s growth in the region. Moreover, the rising adoption of electrohydraulic power steering (EHPS) in commercial vehicles and the development of similar system, will also contribute to the growth of the market in APAC.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Steering System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Hydraulic Steering System Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

ZF Friedrichshafen

GKN

Nexteer Automotive

ThyssenKrupp

Market Segment by Type covers:

Hydraulic Helm Pump

Hydraulic Cylinder

Rigid or Flexible Hoses

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

