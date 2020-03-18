Hydraulic Valves Industry studies the flow of fluid in a hydraulic machine; thereby, maintaining the required pressure in the system. These valves have spools that slide to different positions to control the flow of fluid. Based on application, directional valves, pressure valves, and flow valves are key types of hydraulic valves.

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With a proliferating water and wastewater treatment industry, the market for hydraulic valves is anticipated to have a positive outlook over the next four years. Globally, there is an increased demand for uncontaminated and high-quality water for domestic consumption purposes. Advanced economies have the well-developed infrastructure for water production. However, they lack effective supply facilities, resulting in impurities polluting the water during conveyance.

Moreover, in developing countries like India and China the majority of the population lacks access to potable water. Moreover, government regulations on industrial wastewater disposal in APAC are almost negligible, which has led to the contamination of natural reservoirs. Such factors have led to increased investment in the water and wastewater treatment industry, which will, in turn, boost the demand for hydraulic valves over the next four years.

The APAC region dominated the global hydraulic valves market during 2017 and continues to lead the market over the next four years. An expanding population, increased urbanization, and the expanding middle class in the region have resulted in an augmented demand for oil and gas, electricity, and chemicals in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and China. Moreover, the increasing need for potable water in the region will result in the setting up of several wastewater treatment plants, which will drive this market’s growth in the region.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Hydraulic Valves Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Bosch Rexroth

Daikin Industries

Eaton

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Parker Hannifin

Market Segment by Type covers:

Manual Hydraulic Valves

Electric Control Hydraulic Valves

Hydraulic Control Hydraulic Valves

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Oil Industry

Chemical Industry

Water Conservation

Others

