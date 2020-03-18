Modified Wood Market studies products are generally more expensive than traditional “outdoor” woods such as cedar and pressure-treated southern yellow pine (SYP), but less expensive than hardwoods. Manufacturers tout their products’ aesthetic qualities and eco-friendly attributes as key selling points.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/832830

North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of Modified Wood worldwide, it consists of 57.91% of the national market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 28.87% of the global market. Asia occupies 5.48% of the global Modified Wood market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 7.74% of the global Modified Wood market.

Lonza ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Modified Wood, occupies 12.54% of the global market share in 2016; While, Hoover Treated Wood Products, with a market share of 10.71%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 26.30% of the global market in 2016.

Global Modified Wood Market is spread across 122 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/832830

The worldwide market for Modified Wood is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 2970 million US$ in 2025, from 2200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Modified Wood in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Modified Wood Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Thermory AS

Arbor Wood Co.

Sunset Molding

Lonza

NFP

Hoover Treated Wood Products

Koppers

Foreco

Flameproof Companies

Viance

Market Segment by Type covers:

Thermally Modified Wood

Chemical Modified Wood

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/832830

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Modified Wood Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Modified Wood Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Modified Wood, with sales, revenue, and price of Modified Wood, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Modified Wood, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Modified Wood market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Modified Wood sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]