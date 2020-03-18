ETFE Coatings Market studies the ETFE Coatings market, Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) is a fluorine-based plastic. It was designed to have high corrosion resistance and strength over a wide temperature range. ETFE is a polymer and its source-based name is poly (ethene-co-tetrafluoroethene).

ETFE coatings are mainly classified into two types: powder coating, fluid dipping coating. And powder coating is the most widely used type which takes up about 78% of the global total in 2016.

The global ETFE coatings average price is in the decline trend, from 23.2 $/kg in 2012 to 20.7 $/kg in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The ETFE coatings sales will reach about 1954 MT in 2016 from 1533 in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 2.9%.

USA is the largest consumption country of ETFE coatings in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. USA market took up about 27% the global market in 2016, followed by Japan (25%), and Europe is followed with the share about 19%.

Global ETFE Coatings Market is spread across 139 pages, profiling 27 top companies

ETFE has a relatively high melting temperature, excellent chemical, electrical and high-energy radiation resistance properties. When burned, ETFE releases hydrofluoric acid.

The worldwide market for ETFE Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 45 million US$ in 2025, from 41 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the ETFE Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

ETFE Coatings Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Chemours Company, DuPont, Asahi Glass, Daikin Chemical, Lichang Tech, Everflon, Zeus Industrial, Intech Services, Toefco, Plas-tech Coatings, Crest Coating, Delta Coatings & Linings, Thermech Corp, Edlon, Slipmate, OGC, Nippon Fusso, Rudolf Gutbrod, BASF, AFT Fluorotec, Impreglon, Van Os-Duracoat, Thanavala Enterprise, Hi-tech Coatings, Fluton Valve, D. V. Polymers and Tefcoat

Market Segment by Type covers:

Powder Coating

Fluid Dipping Coating

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

