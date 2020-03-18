Mineral Water Industry studies water from a mineral source that contains various minerals, such as salts and sulfur compounds. Mineral water may be effervescent (i.e., “sparkling”) due to contained gases. Also some mineral water is made by mineralization processing, the mineral elements not from natural.

In the past few years from 2012-2017, the global production and consumption developed stably. The global Mineral Water market size in terms of sales is projected to grow to 57947.3 K MT by 2022 from 39788.7 K MT in 2016, with a CAGR 6.47%. At the same time, Europe is remarkable in the global Mineral Water industry because of their market share and technology status of Mineral Water.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The price of Mineral Water differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Mineral Water quality from different companies.

The worldwide market for Mineral Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 61700 million US$ in 2025, from 42400 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Mineral Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Mineral Water Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Danone, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Bisleri International, Suntory Water Group, Gerolsteiner, Ferrarelle, Hildon, Tynant, Master Kong, Nongfu Spring, Wahaha, Ganten, Cestbon, Kunlun Mountain, Blue Sword, Laoshan Water, Al Ain Water, NEVIOT and Rayyan Mineral Water Co

Market Segment by Type covers:

Natural Mineral Water

Man-made Mineral Water

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

Online Retailers

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Mineral Water Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Mineral Water Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Mineral Water, with sales, revenue, and price of Mineral Water, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Mineral Water, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Mineral Water market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Mineral Water sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

