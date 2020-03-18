Medical Software Industry studies a series of software that used for medical activity. It has one, both or all the function of recording, management and analysis. From increasing staff efficiency and accurate tracking of cases, surgical trays, instruments and implants to patient health management and government regulation, there are always have medical software to fit the needs.

The Medical Software industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Cerner Corp and McKesson have relative higher level of product’s quality.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 30.9% in 2016, followed by Europe with 24.2%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 10.2%. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Global Medical Software Market is spread across 136 pages, profiling 22 top companies

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people get used to the medical software, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of medical software will increase.

The worldwide market for Medical Software is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 17300 million US$ in 2025, from 13100 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical Software in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Medical Software Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner Corp, Allscripts, Athena Health, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corp, Quest Diagnostics (DELL), Optum Health, NextGen Healthcare, Practice Fusion, Greenway Health, Carestream Health, Merge Healthcare (IBM), Sunquest Information Systems, Meditech, Compugroup Medical, Computer Programs and Systems, Lexmark Healthcare, Agfa HealthCare, Neusoft and Winning Health Technology

Market Segment by Type covers:

Medical Practice Management

EHR/EMR

Medical CRM

Websites and Patient Portals

Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Hospitals

Other Healthcare Organization

Individual and Others

