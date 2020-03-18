The Global Biosimilars Market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2018-2025.The major drivers of the market are low cost of biosimilars, booming pharmaceutical industry, rising cases of cancer and other diseases. The complicated manufacturing of bisosimilars is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Based on application, market is segmented into oncology, blood disorders, growth hormonal deficiency, chronic and autoimmune disorders and others.

By type, biosimilars market is segmented into recombinant non-glycosylated proteins and recombinant glycosylated proteins. Recombinant non-glycosylated proteins are further segmented into human growth hormones, interferons and insulin. Recombinant glycosylated proteins are further segmented into erythropoietin, monoclonal antibodies and follitropin. A recombinant glycosylated protein is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period owing to rising cases of chronic diseases like cancer.

Regionally, Europe holds the highest share of the market and North America is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to flourishing pharmaceutical industry.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Amgen Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Sandoz International GmbH; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

*Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Deployment Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

*Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

*Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

*Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, deployment & application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Global Biosimilars Industry 2018 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Target Audience:

* Biosimilars providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Biosimilars Market — Industry Outlook

4 Biosimilars Market Product Outlook

5 Biosimilars Market Application Outlook

6 Biosimilars Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

