Bubble Gum Industry studies a type of chewing gum, designed to freshen breath and to be inflated out of the mouth as a bubble. Bubble gum have property of blowing bubbles because film-forming characteristics. Bubble Gum includes Sugarless and Sugar-Containing types in this report.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Bubble Gum in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

In the past few years from 2012-2017, the global production and consumption developed stably. The global Bubble Gum market size in terms of production is projected to grow to 240,474 MT by 2022 from 173481 MT in 2017 (estimated), with a CAGR 6.75%. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, EU and North America are remarkable in the global Bubble Gum industry because of their market share and technology status of Bubble Gum.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The price of Bubble Gum differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Bubble Gum quality from different companies.

Global Bubble Gum Market is spread across 121 pages, profiling 12 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Although the market competition of Bubble Gum is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Bubble Gum and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The worldwide market for Bubble Gum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 810 million US$ in 2025, from 650 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Bubble Gum in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Bubble Gum Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Wrigley

Cadbury

Hershey

Concord Confections

Perfetti Van Melle

Unigum

Oakleaf

ZED Candy (Dublin)

Lotte

Orion

Fini Sweets

Zhejiang Spring Sweets Co

Market Segment by Type covers:

Sugarless Bubble Gum

Sugar-Containing Bubble Gum

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Offline Sales

Online Sales

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Bubble Gum Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Bubble Gum Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Bubble Gum, with sales, revenue, and price of Bubble Gum, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Bubble Gum, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Bubble Gum market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Bubble Gum sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

