UVC LED Industry studies the electromagnetic spectrum of ultraviolet light can be subdivided in a number of ways. The draft ISO standard on determining solar irradiances (ISO-DIS-21348) describes the UVA (400~315nm), UVB (315~280nm), UVC (280~100nm). UVC LED is a kind of Ultra-violet LED (UV LED) with light emitted in the UVC spectrum.

The highest penetration and usage of UV LEDs today is in curing applications, but other applications such as water and air disinfection are increasing their reliance on UV LEDs as the technology evolves. This growth is expected to continue in the next five years and new potential applications will emerge.

The largest growth opportunities will stem from new applications such as the UV-C integration into everyday items like into refrigerators for disinfection, which has huge potential.

As large demand of UVC LED product, the domestic enterprises should hold the opportunity to improve their technology with domestic advantages, such as low raw material price. we tend to believe this industry now should improve in technology, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly growth curve.

Global UVC LED Market is spread across 123 pages, profiling 11 top companies

On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for UVC LED is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 92.3% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2025, from 4 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the UVC LED in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

UVC LED Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

SETi

Crystal IS

HexaTech

Seoul Viosys

NIKKISO

Rayvio

DOWA

LG Innotek

ConvergEver

Qingdao Jason

HPL

Market Segment by Type covers:

TO

SMD

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Water/Air Disinfection

Sensing( Bioagents, DNA)

Medical

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global UVC LED Market.

Chapter 1: Describe UVC LED Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of UVC LED, with sales, revenue, and price of UVC LED, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of UVC LED, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven UVC LED market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe UVC LED sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

