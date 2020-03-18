Articulated Robot Industry studies a robot which is fitted with rotary joints. Rotary joints allow a full range of motion, as they rotate through multiple planes, and they increase the capabilities of the robot considerably. An articulated robot can have one or more rotary joints, and other types of joints may be used as well, depending on the design of the robot and its intended function.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/834164

The global revenue of Articulated Robot market was valued at 5254.52 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 10939.42 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 9.60%.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Articulated Robot, including 4-Axis or less, 5-Axis and 6-Axis or more. And 6-Axis or more is the main type for Articulated Robot, and the 6-Axis or more reached a sales volume of approximately 80.16 K Unit in 2017, with 57.32% of global sales volume.

Global Articulated Robot Market is spread across 138 pages, profiling 18 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/834164

The worldwide market for Articulated Robot is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% over the next five years, will reach 9270 million US$ in 2025, from 5830 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Articulated Robot in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Articulated Robot Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, Kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN(TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin and Nanjing Estun Automation

Market Segment by Type covers:

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/834164

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Articulated Robot Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Articulated Robot Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Articulated Robot, with sales, revenue, and price of Articulated Robot, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Articulated Robot, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Articulated Robot market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Articulated Robot sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]