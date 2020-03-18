Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) Market studies a kind of broad spectrum antimicrobial. It can be used in cosmetics products, perfume and deodorants. It also can be used as anti-bacterial/antimicrobial in soaps, hand-wash, liquid sanitizers and oral care for cavity in toothpaste etc.

The Global Main Triclosan Manufacturers are BASF, Kumar Organic, Vivimed Labs, Dev Impex, Salicylates and Chemical, Suraj Impex, Equalchem, Sino Lion, Jiangsu Huanxin, Hunan Lijie, Shandong Aoyou, and other manufacturers. BASF is the largest manufacturers in the global Triclosan market with 14.64% production share in 2015, followed by Chinese Equalchem with 8.63% production share.

The Triclosan production regions are mainly China, India and Europe. China is the largest region to manufacture Triclosan, India is the second largest region to manufacture Triclosan. In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied about 64.69% production share, Europe occupied about 17.79% production share, and North America occupied about8.60% production share.

Global Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) Market is spread across 124 pages, profiling 06 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The worldwide market for Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -12.4% over the next five years, will reach 38 million US$ in 2025, from 84 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

ZHIYUAN

JINAN

Hengmao

Dongpu-Chem

CALE

XINXIN

Market Segment by Type covers:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Personal Care Products

Cosmetics

Paints

Disinfection and Medical

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5), with sales, revenue, and price of Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

