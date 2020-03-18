Metal Working Fluids (Metalworking Fluids) Market studies are used to reduce heat and friction and to remove metal particles in industrial machining and grinding operations. There are numerous formulations, ranging from straight oils (such as petroleum oils) to water-based fluids, which include soluble oils and semisynthetic/synthetic fluids. MWFs may be complex mixtures of oils, emulsifiers, anti-weld agents, corrosion inhibitors, extreme pressure additives, buffers (alkaline reserve), biocides, and other additives.

The United States average price of metal working fluids is in the decreasing trend, from 3000.1 USD/ MT in 2012 to 3398.2 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of metal working fluids includes metal removal fluids, metal treating fluids, metal forming fluids and metal protecting fluids. The proportion of removal fluids in 2016 is about 50.20%, and the proportion of metal treating fluids in 2020 is about 29.96%.

Metal working fluids are application in automotive, general and other industry. The most proportion of metal working fluids is used in general industry stood at 51.21% in 2016, compare to 34.81% in automotive industry.

Global Metal Working Fluids (Metalworking Fluids) Market is spread across 121 pages, profiling 14 top companies

The worldwide market for Metal Working Fluids (Metalworking Fluids) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Metal Working Fluids (Metalworking Fluids) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Metal Working Fluids (Metalworking Fluids) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Houghton, Quaker, BP, Fuchs, Exxonmobil, Metalworking Lubricants, Chevron, Henkel, Milacron, Chemtool, Yushiro, Master Chemical, Blaser and Dow

Market Segment by Type covers:

Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Automotive

General Industry

Other

