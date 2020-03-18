Chafing Fuel Industry studies a fuel used for heating food, typically placed under a chafing dish. It is usually sold in a small canister and burned directly within that canister, with or without a wick. The raw materials of this fuel contain methanol, ethanol, or diethylene glycol, as these may be burned safely indoors, and produce minimal soot or odor. These fuels are also used for emergency heating, outdoor cooking, and fondue.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/834127

Currently, some companies sell chafing fuel. These are market players are OMEGA, Hollowick, Lumea, G.S.Industries, Scientific Utility, Sterno, BLAZE, Chef Link, Zodiac, CandleLand, Flamos, Dine-Aglow Diablo etc. The global production of chafing fuel increased from 282.53 K MT in 2011 to 285.41 K MT in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time with the development of construction.

Chafing fuels are classified by raw materials in this report. The types of chafing fuel are methanol, ethanol, diethylene glycol, and others.

Chafing fuels are widely used in many places including family, independent restaurants, chain operators, caterers, clubs, schools, universities, government institutions and other places like some public places. Survey results showed that 43.48% of the ventilation grills market is for family, 56.52% is for other places in 2015.

Global Chafing Fuel Market is spread across 116 pages, profiling 12 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/834127

The worldwide market for Chafing Fuel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million US$ in 2025, from 1070 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Chafing Fuel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Chafing Fuel Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

OMEGA

Hollowick

Lumea

Industries

Scientific Utility

Sterno

BLAZE

Chef Link

Zodiac

CandleLand

Flamos

Dine-Aglow Diablo

Market Segment by Type covers:

Methanol

Ethanol

Diethylene Glycol

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Commercial Use

Home Use

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/834127

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Chafing Fuel Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Chafing Fuel Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Chafing Fuel, with sales, revenue, and price of Chafing Fuel, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Chafing Fuel, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Chafing Fuel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Chafing Fuel sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]