Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cyanide poisoning treatment market are Merck KGaA, Serb, CELGENE CORPORATION, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Hope Pharmaceuticals, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V Pfizer Inc, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Pharmonix Biologicals Private Limited, Microtroniks, Kronox Lab Sciences among others.

Market Definition: Global Cyanide Poisoning Treatment Market

Cyanide is fast-acting poisonous chemical compound that can exist in various forms such as hydrogen cyanide, cyanogen chloride or in crystal form. Breathing cyanide gas causes lethal conditions which affects our health. . The severity of cases depends on the amount of cyanide inhaled by the person, route of exposure such as inhales, touch and oral, time duration towards such exposure. Cyanide poisoning occurs when you inhaled cyanide gas unintentionally, it prevents the use of oxygen to reach in the blood cells as a result cells of the blood die and organs stop working eventually. The ingestion of cyanide is affected more in the heart and brain then other organs.

Segmentation: Global Cyanide poisoning Treatment Market

Cyanide Poisoning Treatment Market : By Sources

Industrial Sources

Non-Industrial Sources

Others

Cyanide Poisoning Treatment Market : By Types

Acute Poisoning

Chronic Poisoning

Cyanide Poisoning Treatment Market : By Treatment Type

Supportive Treatment

Antidotal Treatment

Cyanide Poisoning Treatment Market : By Drugs

Sodium Thiosulfate

Amyl Nitrite

Hydroxocobalamin

Others

Cyanide Poisoning Treatment Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Cyanide Poisoning Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

Cyanide Poisoning Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Hope Pharmaceuticals filed supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for sodium thiosulfate injection for the preventive treatment of complication associated with the administration of a chemotherapeutic agent. Sodium thiosulfate has been previously approved by the FDA for the treatment of acute cyanide poisoning. The FDA approval, broadens the clinical indication of sodium thiosulfate which further enhances the company’s commercializing milestones landscape in the therapeutic area of poison prevention

In September 2017, Emergent BioSolutions Inc has received approximately USD 63.00mm from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop antidote which is a spray device for the treatment of suspected acute cyanide poisoning. Under the five-year agreement, Emergent BioSolutions Inc will work with Southwest Research Institute in order to advance the clinical development activities. This fund will support preclinical development program for Emergent BioSolutions Inc’s lead candidate which will represent the major advances in the treating the patients

Cyanide poisoning Treatment Market Drivers

High consumption of cigarettes and combustion products of synthetic materials as cyanide is involved as ingredients is driving the market growth

Growing chemicals and inorganics industries including electroplating, metal processing among others uses cyanide which boost the market growth

Rising initiatives from healthcare professionals as well as from the government to protect patient from accidental cyanide poisoning is accelerating the market growth

High demand of innovative technologies to address the effective treatment also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Cyanide poisoning Treatment Market Restraints

Limited availability of medicinal treatment options is restraining the market growth

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations also hinders the market growth

Patent expiration of innovative drugs and introduction generic drugs of branded version will impede the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global cyanide poisoning treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cyanide poisoning treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

