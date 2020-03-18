Anti-money Laundering Service Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Anti-money Laundering Service Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimize, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consulting, Targens, Verafin, EastNets, AML360, Aquilan, AML Partners, Truth Technologies, Safe Banking Systems ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Anti-money Laundering Service market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Anti-money Laundering Service, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Anti-money Laundering Service Market Dynamics; Opportunities; Market Drivers; Challenges; Influence Factors;

Scope of Anti-money Laundering Service Market: Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

AML software allows financial institutions and other enterprises to detect suspicious transactions and analyze customer data. Its ability to provide real-time alerts and tools to report suspicious events to maximize security and operational efficiency will foster its adoption during the forecast period.

An important growth driver for this market is the increasing regulatory compliance requirements, which compels financial institutions to adopt AML software. The growing utilization of predictive analytics to reduce false results and to decrease the compliance cost of AML software is a trend that will impel market growth until the end of 2024. Europe to be the largest market for AML software during the forecast period. Though the Europe accounts for the largest market share, the APAC region is envisaged to witness the fastest growth during the predicted period. United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Anti-money Laundering Software. Factors such as the rising adoption of stringent AML regulations, increasing regulatory compliance, and the growing adoption of these solutions in emerging economies like China, Mid-east and India will propel the prospects for market growth in APAC during the estimated period.

USA, Canada, Germany, China and Ireland are now the key developers of AML software. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimizem, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consultingm, Cellent Finance Solutions, Verafin and EastNets are the key suppliers in the global AML software market. Top 10 took up about 2/3 of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up about than 50% of the Chinese market. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, which have leading technology and market position, are key suppliers around the world.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Anti-money Laundering Service in each type, can be classified into:

☯ Transaction Monitoring Software

☯ Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

☯ Customer Identity Management Software

☯ Compliance Management Software

☯ Others

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Anti-money Laundering Service in each application, can be classified into:

☯ Tier 1 Financial Institution

☯ Tier 2 Financial Institution

☯ Tier 3 Financial Institution

☯ Tier 4 Financial Institution

Anti-money Laundering Service Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

The Study Objectives Of This Anti-money Laundering Service Market Report Are:

☯ To analyze the key Anti-money Laundering Service manufacturers, to study the Production, Capacity, Volume, Value, Market Size, Share and development plans in future.

☯ To analyze the key regions Anti-money Laundering Service market potential and Advantage, Opportunity and Challenge, Restraints and Risks.

☯ Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market Competition Landscape, SWOT Analysis.

☯ To define, describe and forecast the Anti-money Laundering Service market by type, application and region.

☯ To analyze the opportunities in the Anti-money Laundering Service market for Stakeholders by Identifying the High Growth Segments.

☯ To analyze competitive developments such as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Acquisitions in the Anti-money Laundering Service Market.

☯ To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual Growth Trend and Their Contribution to the Anti-money Laundering Service Market.

