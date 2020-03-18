The actions of competitors or major players has a great effect on the market and Healthare industry as a whole with respect to its sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values hence it is covered thoroughly in Esthetic Dental Restoration Products Market report. It gives professional and in depth overview of the market which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This business report also makes available the company profiles, product specifications, production value, contact details of manufacturer and market shares for company. Global Esthetic Dental Restoration Products market report comprises of the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis.

Global esthetic dental restoration products market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for dental restoration procedures.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global esthetic dental restoration products market are Ultradent Products Inc., Zimmer Biomet, VOCO GmbH, Septodont Inc., COLTENE Group, GC Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Detal, 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Institut Straumann AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., BIOLASE, Inc., Biodenta Swiss AG, Medicinos Linija UAB, DentCare Dental Lab Pvt.Ltd., Temrex Corp., Andover Cosmetic Dental Group, Bupa, Coast Dental among others.

Market Definition: Global Esthetic Dental Restoration Products Market

Esthetic dental restoration products are those which are used in esthetic dental restoration procedures, to reinstate the integrity, function, and morphology of the missing tooth structure with the usage of restorative material. Esthetic dental restoration procedures include material selection to rehabilitate smile and treatment of anterior teeth. The demand for esthetic dental restoration products has widely increased as dental restoration procedures is helping people in reestablishment of a smile with well-aligned and well-contoured teeth. Demand for esthetic dental restoration products is furthered expected to increase with Rise in geriatric population and increased incidences of dental caries & other periodontal diseases.

Segmentation: Global Esthetic Dental Restoration Products Market

Esthetic Dental Restoration Products Market : By Product Type

Restorative Materials

Dental Implants

Dental Bridges

Prosthetic

Dental Crowns

Dental Veneers

Bonding Agents

Inlays and Onlays

Restorative Equipment

Esthetic Dental Restoration Products Market : By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Schools & Research Institutes

Others

Esthetic Dental Restoration Products Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Esthetic Dental Restoration Products Market :

In December 2018, Ivoclar Vivadent AG launched Efficient Esthetics Product Portfolio. The product is designed for direct restorative procedures and to help dentists in achievement of esthetic restorations with high-quality and super efficiency with predictability which will help company to increase its market share in the esthetic dental restoration market

In February 2017, 3M launched Lava Esthetic fluorescent full-contour zirconia. The product is a unique, built-in color technology which is designed to delivers shade match and to optimized esthetic full-contour crowns translucency. The product will help company to increase its offering in esthetic dental restoration market

Esthetic Dental Restoration Products Market Drivers

Increasing dental restoration procedures is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures is expected to enhance this market growth

Increasing dental tourism is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing dental expenditure also acts as a market driver

Esthetic Dental Restoration Products Market Restraints

Limited reimbursement in esthetic dental restoration procedures are expected to restrain the market growth

Esthetic dental restoration procedures are costly procedures which hampers the market growth

Lack of awareness in some developing regions is hindering demand for esthetic dental restoration procedures

Competitive Analysis: Esthetic Dental Restoration Products Market

Global esthetic dental restoration products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of esthetic dental restoration products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

