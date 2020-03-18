

Global Non-volatile Memory Market: Overview

Non-Volatile memory or NVM is a different kind of computer memory that has been programmed to recover stored data and information even after being switched off and back on. A few examples of non-volatile memory are punched cards, paper tape, optical discs, magnetic tape, floppy discs, hard disk drives, ferroelectric RAM, flash memory, and read-only memory. This special type of memory is specifically employed for the purpose of a long-term persistent storage or secondary storage. The most commonly employed form of primary storage at present is an instable form of RAM or random access memory, which means that when the computer is turned off, all the contents stored in the random access memory is lost.

Nevertheless, several different types of non-volatile memory have certain limitations that tend to make them an unsuitable option for usage as a primary storage mode. Usually, the cost of non-volatile memory is more and also its performance is low. Moreover, its endurance is also lower than volatile RAM.

Recently, leading companies such as Intel has started shipping different, innovative storage drives which is based on the 3D XPoint non-volatile memory technology targeted towards the workloads which are data driven.

Global Non-volatile Memory Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for non-volatile memory is largely driven by the growing demand for easy and fast access along with rising need for low power consuming memory devices. This has impacted the led to an expanded consumption of NVM particularly in the industries such as healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. Henceforth, the global non-volatile memory market is likely to expand at a moderate rate over the coming years owing to the facilities such as optimized consumption of power and high speed access of data. However, the growth of the market is likely to be inhibited by its limited storage capability and substantially low rate of write endurance. Regardless of the several challenges, market vendors can expect opportunities from the rising demand for non-volatile memory in flexible electronics and the emergence of innovative and advanced storage techniques such as NRAM, SONOS, MRAM, and 3D XPoint.

Different types of NVM such as embedded non-volatile memory and traditional non-volatile memory. The market for 3D and 2D NAND is likely to be extensively be driven by the growing demand for Flash memories in the section of consumer electronics due to properties such as low consumption of power and low price.

Global Non-volatile Memory Market: Market Potential

One of the leading companies in data, Everspin, introduced a new type Spin Torque MRAM over a PCIe card. The first of its kind, the new and innovative nvNITRO E range is expected to be half length and half height PCIe card which will work as an NVMe solid disk or as a MMIO. These types of card entitle 1,500,000 IOPS with an end-to-end latency of six microsecond.

Global Non-volatile Memory Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for non-volatile memory market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. It has been expected that Asia Pacific will account for a significant share in the global market due to the growing number of data centers and rising manufacturing of consumer electronics and automotive.

Global Non-volatile Memory Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies in the market are Micron Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Sandisk Corporation, Sidense Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Kilopass Technology Inc., Crossbar Inc., Viking Technology, and Adesto Technologies Corporation.

