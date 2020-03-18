Capsule Hotel Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Capsule Hotel Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo, Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel, ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel, Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel, Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel, Oak Hostel Fuji, Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya, Capsule Value Kanda, Nine Hours Shinjuku-North, Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel, Capsule Inn Kamata, Vintage Inn, Wink Hotel ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Capsule Hotel market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Capsule Hotel, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Capsule Hotel Market: A capsule hotel, also known as a pod hotel, is a type of hotel developed in Japan that features a large number of extremely small “rooms” (capsules) intended to provide cheap, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford the services offered by more conventional hotels.

Japan is the largest market with a market share of 81.13% in 2012 and 77.95% in 2016 with a decrease of 3.18%. Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing Southeast Asia regions.

Nowadays, The capsule hotel is mainly concentrated in Japan. There are many new entrants in the world in the past five years: ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel, Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel, Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel, Oak Hostel Fuji, Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya, Capsule Value Kanda, Nine Hours Shinjuku-North, Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel, Capsule Inn Kamata.

The Capsule Hotels market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, tourism and consumer awareness. However, with the macroeconomic is slowing down, the increase rate of Capsule Hotels is also slowing. But the emerging market is still the potential market of the industry, so some of the companies are laying-out their business in the emerging market. What more, there are some problem to be solved ahead, such as the homogenization of the fierce competition, the low price competition, the talents shortage in the process of the company’ expansion, the channel building through the internet and so on.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Capsule Hotel in each type, can be classified into:

☯ Single

☯ Double

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Capsule Hotel in each application, can be classified into:

☯ Office workers

☯ Tourists

☯ Others

Capsule Hotel Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

