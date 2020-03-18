Field service management software are specially designed application solutions that facilitate assistance in real-time tracking of various organization assets especially off-site or off-shore equipment, machineries, and components for their effective monitoring, utilization, operation and maintenance among other applications. The software solution provide assistance in numerous day-to-day operations such as scheduling work, dispatching technicians & inventories, tracking critical operation & task status, real time tracking assets and integration of inventors & assets with business systems among other applications. The software has substantial scope of application across various end-user sector such as IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, oil & gas, and pharmaceutical among other end-user industries. Moreover, currently the commonly available field service management solutions are on-premise software and cloud deployed solutions. Also, the increase in demand for adoption of software enabled robust field service management solutions are expected to gain traction especially in emerging economies and subsequently provide numerous profitable market opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The Field Service Management Software market research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Field Service Management Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Key field service management software players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Accenture, Accruent (Verisae), Astea International, ClickSoftware, FieldWare, Microsoft, Oracle, Praxedo, Salesforce, and SAP SE among others.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Field Service Management Software market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Field Service Management Software market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Field Service Management Software industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

The research on the Field Service Management Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Field Service Management Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FIELD SERVICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE FIELD SERVICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS FIELD SERVICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS FIELD SERVICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE FIELD SERVICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER FIELD SERVICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE FIELD SERVICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

