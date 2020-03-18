Fundus cameras are used to capture images of the interior of the eye. These cameras include features such as angle variations, color, red-free and angiography imaging. A fundus camera comprises of a specialized low power microscope with an attached camera to take interior images of the eye. These images are used for identification and care of various eye diseases.

The growth of the global fundus cameras market can be attributed to the growing geriatric population, and rising occurrence of diabetic retinopathy & other retinal disorders across the globe. Additionally, the rising awareness about eye disorders and increased healthcare expenditure likely to add novel opportunities for the global fundus cameras market over the forecast period.

Here we have listed the top Fundus Cameras Market companies in the world

Canon Inc., Topcon Corporation, Centervue SpA, OPTOMED OY (LTD.), Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc., Optovue, Clarity Medical, Kowa Company, Ltd., NIDEK CO., LTD., Epipole Ltd. among others.

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Fundus Cameras Market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Fundus Cameras Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Fundus Cameras Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Fundus Cameras Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Fundus Cameras Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

