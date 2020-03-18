Enterprise Fraud Management Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Enterprise Fraud Management Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( NICE Actimize, SAS Institute, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, Capgemini, Oracle, Fair Isaac, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, Fiserv, NCR, Fair Isaac, Fidelity National Information Services, ACI Worldwide, Aquilan Technologies, CA Technologies, Cyber​​Source, EastNets, Experian, Fortel Analytics, FairWarning, Memento, Norkom Technologies, Tonbeller, Verafin ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Enterprise Fraud Management market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Enterprise Fraud Management, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Enterprise Fraud Management Market: Enterprise fraud management (EFM) is the real-time screening of transaction activity across users, accounts, processes and channels, to identify and prevent internal and external fraud in an organization.

The globalization of the enterprises is resulting into increased complexities in the operations which are leading the enterprises to increase the deployment of the enterprise’s fraud management solutions.

United States region has the highest demand for Enterprise fraud management because of the presence of dense banking and other financial services providers.

Latin America and APEJ, and Japan follows United States in demand for the Enterprise fraud management solutions for improvising traditional security and screening ways of the organizational operation.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Enterprise Fraud Management in each type, can be classified into:

☯ On Premise

☯ Cloud

☯ SaaS

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Enterprise Fraud Management in each application, can be classified into:

☯ BFSI

☯ Government

☯ Retail

☯ Healthcare

☯ Travel & Tourism

☯ IT & Telecommunication

☯ Others

Enterprise Fraud Management Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

