Scope of Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market: Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) is a software system used by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to manage clinical trials in clinical research. The system maintains and manages planning, performing and reporting functions, along with participant contact information, tracking deadlines and milestones.

North America led the global market in 2017 and accounted for around 51% of the overall market. This growth was attributed to the availability of favorable regulatory policies and higher investments by the pharma companies. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period Due to increasing costs and time spent on clinical trials and outsourcing of clinical trials in the region. Asian countries offer a less expensive and less time-consuming process for clinical trials, thereby boosting the CTMS market in the region.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) in each type, can be classified into:

☯ Enterprise CTMS

☯ Site CTMS

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) in each application, can be classified into:

☯ Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

☯ Contract Research Organizations

☯ Medical Device Companies

☯ Others

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

