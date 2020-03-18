Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market By Service (Electronic Design & Engineering, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Manufacturing, Others), End- User (Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Power & Energy, Consumer Electronics, Others), Type (Designing, Assembly, Manufacturing), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market

Global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 731.73 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing R&D investment and increasing demand for medical devices is the factor for the market growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market are Foxconn Electronics Inc., FLEX LTD, Asteelflash Group, Celestica Inc., Kimball Electronics, Inc., Venture Corporation Limited, Benchmark Electronics, ACTIA Group. Zollner Elektronik, KeyTronicEMS., Jabil Inc., SGS Tekniks, RAYMING, NATEL ENGINEERING CO., INC., EXCELICA / Electronic Contract Manufacturer, Quantronic., Saline Lectronics, Inc., Matric Group, Marco Manufacturing — Electronic Contract Manufacturer & PCB Assembly Services, Orbweaver Inc. and others.

Market Definition: Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market

Electronics manufacturing services or electronic manufacturing contrast manufacturing are those companies who design and manufacture different electronic component and different assemblies for original equipment manufacturer. Electronic assembly, electronic manufacturing, electronic design and manufacturing are some of the services which are offered by the EMS. They are widely used in industries such as aerospace, IT and Telecom, consumer electronics, healthcare and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of EMS in tablets and mobile phones will drive the market growth

Growing demand of EMS from various end users will also propel the market growth

Rising popularity of electric vehicles will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing prevalence for medical devices is also contributing as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Rising concern associated with the quality of the manufacturing product will also hamper growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Kimball Electronics, Inc. announced that they have acquired GES Holdings, Inc. so that they can expand them above EMS by using new technologies and capabilities to a multifaceted manufacturing solutions company. This will also help both the companies to increase their customer reach and meet the need and requirement of the market

In May 2019, Celestica Inc. announced that they are going to acquire Manufacturers’ Services Ltd. so that they can expand their business. This will help the company to enhance their integrated services and solutions. This will help the company to add high speed manufacturing complement to their current portfolio

Competitive Analysis

Global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electronic contract manufacturing and design services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market

Chapter 4: Presenting Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key Questions Answered in Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market Report:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market Industry market:

– The Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

