Global network encryption market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.91 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.03 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.55% in the forecast period to 2026. As per study key players of this market are ECI TELECOM, Senetas, Viasat Inc., Raytheon Company, Quantum Corporation, Technical Communications Corporation, ARRIS International plc, atmedia GmbH, Securosys SA, PacketLight Networks, and Certes Networks Inc.

Global network encryption market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.91 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.03 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.55% in the forecast period to 2026.

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns related to hacking and security breaches over the network, is expected to drive the market growth

Rising number of stringent regulations and the need for complying with these standards regarding network encryption is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Varying and fluctuation regulations associated with the different regions is also expected to restrain the market growth

High cost in implementation and integration of network encryption is also expected to restrain the market growth

Market Segmentation

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

