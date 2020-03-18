Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Consumer IAM Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Hydrogen Storage Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, TransUnion LLC., Ping Identity., Onegini, Okta, Inc., Mitek Systems, Inc., LexisNexis, Gigya, Inc., GB Group plc (‘GBG’), Equifax, Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc.,. More
Global consumer IAM market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.7 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the demand for centralized monitoring, rise in the adoption of Internet of Things and increase in the growth of cyber threats
Top Major Market Competitors:
IBM Corporation, Microsoft, TransUnion LLC., Ping Identity., Onegini, Okta, Inc., Mitek Systems, Inc., LexisNexis, Gigya, Inc., GB Group plc (‘GBG’), Equifax, Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Aware, Inc., Centrify Corporation., TraXion Engineered Products, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd ., Simeio Solutions, Ubisecure, Inc, Ergon Energy, Avatier among others.
Market Drivers:
- Increase in the adoption of smart devices, smart buildings, smart homes and Internet of Things would enhance the market growth
- Rise in cybercrimes due to online transactions can accelerate the market growth
- Adoption of digitalization in various sectors such as healthcare, financial, banking and education among others might boost the market growth
- Rise in the growth of retail and ecommerce business also acts as a market driver
Scope of the report
Years Considered: – 2020–2026
Base year: – 2019
Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))
Market Segmentation
|Regions
|North America
|South & Central America
|Europe
|Asia Pacific
|Middle East & Africa
|Countries
|United States
|Argentina
|United Kingdom
|China
|Saudi Arabia
|Canada
|Chile
|Germany
|Japan
|UAE
|Mexico
|Brazil
|France
|India
|Turkey
|Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia
|Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea
|Egypt and South Africa
Chapter Details of Consumer IAM Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Consumer IAM Market Landscape
Part 04: Consumer IAM Market Sizing
Part 05: Consumer IAM Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
