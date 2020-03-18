Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Digital Payment Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Hydrogen Storage Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are Total System Services, Inc., Novatti Group Limited, ACI Worldwide, Inc, Global Payments Inc., BlueSnap Inc, Paysafe Holdings UK Limited and Worldline.

Global Digital Payment Market is driven by rapid increase in number of smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 38.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 146.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.34% in the forecast period to 2026.

Global Digital Payment Market By Type (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecom & Information Technology, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Key profiles mentioned in Digital Payment Market: – Google, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Mastercard, Visa, First Data Corporation, PayPal, Worldpay, LLC, Wirecard AG, Fiserv, Inc., Chetu Inc., Total System Services, Inc., Novatti Group Limited, ACI Worldwide, Inc, Global Payments Inc., BlueSnap Inc, Paysafe Holdings UK Limited and Worldline. Market Dynamics Analysis: The Digital Payment Market report consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis-: Market Drivers: Rapid increase in number of smartphones globally which generates the demand for doing transaction with flexibility & feasibility.

Increasing need of improving customer experience at point of sale so that there can be ease of transaction. Market Restraints: There is always a concern for the security of the data for transactions, as chances of data theft are always there

Lack of standardization while cross border payments as there are very few channels for doing such transactions. Key Developments in the Market: In August 2018, fully digital payment product by Wirecard has been launched to boost online sales in South Africa. This will result in strong online order to increase the overall revenue of the country.

In July 2018, SoftBank of Japan partners with Paytm to launch the online digital payment service in Japan which will diversify the company’s payment platform.

Market Segmentation

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

