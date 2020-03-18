Beverage Coolers Market: Inclusive Insight

Global beverage coolers market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.53% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Beverage Coolers Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Beverage Coolers market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Danby; Electrolux; GE Appliances, a Haier company; LG Electronics; Godrej.com; NewAir and NewAir.com; Whirlpool; Living Direct, Inc.; Magic Chef; Marvel Refrigeration; Vinotemp; WHYNTER LLC; Kalamera, Inc.; Titan Products, LLC; Avanti Products; Perlick Corporation; PepsiCo, Inc.; Sunpentown Inc.; Koolatron CA; Glaros; Smith & Hanks; SUMMIT APPLIANCE and U-Line among others.

In April 2019, Godrej.com announced the launch of a portable refrigerating unit for cooling food and beverages. The unit termed as “Qube” is based on thermoelectric technology and has an in-built storage capacity of 30L, although it only provides cooling and not freezing. This initiative is undertaken to reduce the effects of global warming as the technology utilized for cooling is more focused on reducing the use of hydrofluorocarbon

Region-based analysis of the Beverage Coolers Industry market:

– The Beverage Coolers Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Beverage Coolers Market Trends | Industry Segment By Product Type (Less than 200L, 200-500L, 500-1000L, More than 1000L), Application (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others), End-Users (Residential, Commercial, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Beverage coolers are consumer goods that operate as refrigerating units for a variety of beverages available in different packaging shapes and sizes. These goods are keeping the beverages at the most optimal drinking temperature depending on the need of the consumer. Generally, they store the drinks at a temperature around 360F.

Market Driver:

Increasing consumption for beverages containing low-calorie content is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in the consumption of natural-sweetening based drinks and juices is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing awareness & penetration of healthy drinks and their benefits is also expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Lower capacity as compared to commercial refrigerating units is restricting its adoption rate from commercial end-users; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding their operability due to their lack of flexibility and their costing is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Beverage Coolers products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Beverage Coolers Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Beverage Coolers Industry Production by Regions

– Global Beverage Coolers Industry Production by Regions

– Global Beverage Coolers Industry Revenue by Regions

– Beverage Coolers Industry Consumption by Regions

Beverage Coolers Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Beverage Coolers Industry Production by Type

– Global Beverage Coolers Industry Revenue by Type

– Beverage Coolers Industry Price by Type

Beverage Coolers Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Beverage Coolers Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Beverage Coolers Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Beverage Coolers Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Beverage Coolers Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Beverage Coolers Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

