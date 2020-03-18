Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Green Packaging Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Amcor plc; Ardagh Group S.A.; BALL CORPORATION; Braskem; Caraustar; Cascades inc.; Sonoco Products Company; Crown; CKF Inc.; Fabri-Kal; Greif; Huhtamaki; Futamura Group; International Paper; Klabin S.A.; Klöckner Pentaplast; BWAY Corporation; WestRock Company; Mondi; Plastipak Holdings, Inc.; Pregis LLC; Rengo Co., Ltd.; others

Global green packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 277.05 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing concerns amongst individuals regarding the environment coupled with increased consumption of re-use packaging products.

Drivers and Restraints of the Green Packaging market

Market Drivers:

Growing advancements in technologies inducing the development of bioplastics; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing concerns regarding limited spaces worldwide along with presence of certain regulations regarding dumping of wastes acts as a market driver

Increasing reductions in the availability of natural resources giving rise to alternative methods of manufacturing; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing initiatives undertaken by the governments and regulations presented by them regarding the usage of eco-friendly products also expected to augment the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Higher financial costs associated with the recycling of these products is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of infrastructure required for the proper and effective recycling processes

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. Company profile section of players such as Amcor plc; Ardagh Group S.A.; BALL CORPORATION; Braskem; Caraustar; Cascades inc.; Sonoco Products Company; Crown; CKF Inc.; Fabri-Kal; Greif; Huhtamaki; Futamura Group; International Paper; Klabin S.A.; Klöckner Pentaplast; BWAY Corporation; WestRock Company; Mondi; Plastipak Holdings, Inc.; Pregis LLC; Rengo Co., Ltd.; others

Green packaging or sustainable packaging is the collection of packaging products that are designed with the aim of achieving sustainability of the environment. These packaging products have a greater life-cycle and can be reused, recycled or are degradable products which do not have a negative impact on the environment. These packaging products are similar to that of conventional products, the difference comes with the manufacturing process and source materials, utilizing environmental friendly products and manufacturing process.

Green Packaging MARKET Segmentation:

By Material

Paper & Paperboard Solid Bleach Sulfate Recycled Others

Plastics PET Bio-Degradable Plastics Bio-Based Plastics Others

Metals Steel Aluminum Others

Glass

Others Kneaf Wheatstraw Bamboo Rice Bagasse



By Process Type

Recycled Content Packaging

Reusable Packaging Drums Plastic Containers Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) Others

Degradable Packaging OXO BIO



By Packaging Product

Paper & Paperboard Packaging Corrugated Box Boxboard Paper Bags Others

Plastics Bottles Cans Bags Others

Metal Barrels & Drums Caps & Closures Aerosols Others

Glass Jars Bottles Others

Others Voidfill/Cushioning Packaging



By Application

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Products

Personal Care

Others Textiles Chemicals



To comprehend Green Packaging market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Green Packaging market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

