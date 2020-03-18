Global LOCATION BASED SERVICES market report analyses the current technological advancements and innovations in the market. In addition to this, the report includes major analysis on the LOCATION BASED SERVICES market status, market size, trends, growth, market share, and industry cost structure. The research report is designed by adopting robust methodologies in order to gather and integrate significant data narratives and points from primary and secondary research, databases, proprietary models and extensive expert interviews to keep customers abreast with the technologically advanced market. This report provides in-depth market estimations, emerging high-growth applications, technology analysis, and other significant market parameters that are useful in the strategic decision for market management.

Infrastructure development such as retail malls, parks, educational institutes, and hospitals provide lucrative scope for implementation of location-based services (LBS) for navigations and tracking purposes. Moreover, increasing deployment of local area network and home area networks, such as Wi-Fi and WLAN, is projected to provide an upthrust to the indoor LBS market over the forecast period.

Key Location Based Services Market Players

Key and emerging market players include Aruba Networks (US), Cisco (US), Google (US), Esri (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Teldio (Canda), HERE (Netherlands), Ericsson (Sweden), Foursquare (US), Navigine (US), AiRISTA Flow (US), Quuppa (Finland), Ubisense (UK), Apple (US), Qualcomm (US), STANLEY Healthcare (US), GE Healthcare (US), CenTrak (US), Spime (US), KDDI (Japan), NTT Docomo (Japan), and Zebra Technologies (US). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the LBS and RTLS market. The companies are focused on inorganic and organic growth strategies to strengthen their market position.

Location-based advertising for enhanced customer experience is expected to be Google’s key focus in the indoor location market. Moreover, several maps with indoor images and street views have been added to Google Maps, using the indoor mapping technology.Global Location Based Services Market 2019 research reports around the world provide in-depth analysis, including summaries, definitions, and market coverage. The Location Based Services industry is broken down by product, location and region. This segmentation is intended to give the reader a detailed understanding of the market and the essential elements that make up the market. This allows you to better describe the driver, restraint, threats and opportunities.

Location Based Services Market Competitive Analysis:

Location Based Services market analysts involved in the study use their unique primary and secondary research techniques and tools to present the information and data most accurately. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive environment, including company profiling of top companies operating in the market. Readers will be given detailed information on the market, including neatly calculated revenue and volume growth, CAGR and market share estimates. This report provides systematically prepared statistics showing a comparison of the above-mentioned estimates over the entire forecast period.

The research report categorizes the Location based services market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following subsegments:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Location and Predictive Analytics

Reporting and Visualization

Database Management and Spatial Extract, Transform, Load (ETL)

Risk Analytics And Threat Prevention

Services

Deployment and Integration

Application Support and Maintenance

Consulting and Advisory Services

By Location Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Application Areas

Government and Public Utilities

Retail

Tourism and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Others (Energy and Utilities, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance [BFSI], Telecom, and Education)

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

