Risk analytics refers to the future risk forecast for a project or operation. Risk analytics tools help companies to be aware about the forthcoming risks and take decisions accordingly. In addition, risk analytics tools reduce cost by predicting risk and improve the rate of returns. Almost all type of organizations require minimum sort of risk analytics tools, for instance commercial banks need to properly hedge foreign exposure of oversees loans.

Key Risk Analytics Market Players

The market comprises key solution providers, such as IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), FIS (US), Moody’s Corporation (US), Verisk Analytics, Inc. (US), AxiomSL, Inc. (US), Gurucul (US), Provenir (US), Risk Edge Solutions (India), BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions (India), Recorded Future, Inc. (US), DataFactZ (US), and Digital Fineprint (England). These Risk Analytics Software Vendors are rated and listed by us on the basis of product quality, reliability, and their business strategy

Risk Analytics Market Competitive Analysis:

This research report categorizes the risk analytics market based on component, deployment mode, type, organization size, vertical, and region.

Based on Component the Risk Analytics Market has the following segments:

Component Software Extract, Transform & Load Tools Risk Calculation Engines Scorecard & Visualization Tools Dashboard Analytics & Risk Reporting Tools GRC Software Others (operational risk management, human resource risk management, project risk management) Services Professional Services Managed Services



Based on Type the Risk Analytics Market has the following segments:

Strategic Risk

Operational Risk

Financial Risk

Others (reputational risk, environmental risk, third-party risk, and economic risk)

Based on the Deployment Mode the Risk Analytics Market has the following segments:

Cloud

On-premises

Based on Organization Size the Risk Analytics Market has the following segments:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Based on Vertical the Risk Analytics Market has the following segments:

Banking & Financial Services

Insurance

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Others (Travel & Hospitality, Academia and Research, Media and Entertainment)

Based on the Region, the Risk Analytics Market has the following segments:

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

MEA

