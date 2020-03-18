Market Introduction:

Probiotic cultures are products that are mostly consumed through fermented foods or dairy products that contain live microbes such as curd and other dairy products. Probiotic culture has many health benefits for the human body, and they work by offering the helpful microbes such as bacteria and yeast. The health benefit of these products includes improving immunity, diarrhea, cholesterol, blood pressure and infections. Probiotic culture market has been gaining has been gaining importance in the pharmaceutical industry because normal food acts as a carrier for these probiotics while medicines have to be taken separately.

Probiotic Culture Market: Segmentation

The probiotic culture market can be segmented as the type of microbe, applications, form of product and distribution channels.

By type of microbe, the probiotic culture market is segmented as bacteria and yeast. By applications, the probiotic culture market is segmented into the food industry, the pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, and animal feed. Among all the application segment food industry is expected to possess largest market share in probiotic culture market followed by pharmaceutical industry. Increasing consumption of functional food containing probiotic culture in order to maintain gut health is expected to drive the food industry segment growth in probiotic culture market during the forecast period. By product, form market is segmented in liquid and dry. By distribution channels, the probiotic culture market is segmented as direct sales and indirect sales. Indirect sales are further segmented into wholesalers, modern trade, stores, retailers, and other retailers.

Probiotic Culture Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The probiotic culture market is presently a manufacture-oriented market. Till date, no probiotic culture product has been legally allowed to be sold under the claims of therapeutic use or curing diseases, and yet, the probiotic culture market is classified as a market offering health benefits. The probiotic culture market has very high value in Japan as it was first started by this country and despite some unapproved products, people consume in their diet. The probiotic culture market in Japan is the highly consumer-oriented market because of social awareness of the potentialities of health benefits of the probiotic culture. So, the efficiency of the probiotic culture market is highly dependent on the end users of this market like dairy industries and the way they advertise the products to attract consumers. Lastly, the probiotic culture market faces challenges because consumers find better alternatives to probiotic culture products. In Asia, Middle East and Africa, the probiotic culture market is facing challenges due to technological hurdles like storage of products at room temperatures and efforts can be put in, to overcome these hurdles and to improve the market.

Probiotics Culture Market: Regional Outlook

The probiotics culture was initially emerged in Japan. It is expected to have the fastest growth in the North American region particularly in the U.S. because a large U.S. population have many gut related problems and their dependency on dietary supplements to overcome these diseases is high. In European region probiotic cultures market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate. In Asia-Pacific region, China has the largest number of old age population, who generally suffers from immune health thus as a result the region has potential opportunities for probiotic culture. The Middle East and Africa is expected to grow relatively at a slower rate.

Probiotics Culture Market: Key Players

The key players in the probiotic cultures market are BioGaia AB, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Deerland Enzymes, Inc, Lallemand Inc, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., ReNew Life Formulas, Inc., among others