The report finds that shipment value of the Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry arrived over USD 3.37 billion in the second first quarter of 2019, up 8.5% sequentially. While the demand for smartphones is likely to persist, HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI applications are expected to be major growth drivers to bolster high-end wafer-level packaging service demand thus the industry is anticipated to continue on the growth trajectory. Although the industry is anticipated to have seen a pickup in shipment value in the second half of 2019, the industry’s shipment value is projected to witness a slight year-on-year decline in 2019 compared to 2018.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4132852

Companies covered

Ardentec, ASE, Chipbond, ChipMOS, FATC, KYEC, OSE, PTI, Sigurd, SPIL, Walton

List of Topics

This research report presents shipment value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry.

Companies surveyed in this research are contract manufacturers focusing on IC packaging and testing for IC suppliers around the world.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/taiwanese-ic-packaging-and-testing-industry-3q-2019

Table of Contents

Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value, 1Q 2017 – 4Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value by Service Type, 1Q 2017 – 4Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value, 1Q 2017 – 4Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value, 1Q 2017 – 4Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Rankings, 1Q 2017 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Vendors’ Tier, 1Q 2017 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Testing Industry’s Shipment Value Rankings, 1Q 2017 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Vendors’ Tier, 1Q 2017 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 2Q 2019

Exchange Rate, 1Q 2017 – 2Q 2019

Research Scope & Definitions

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4132852

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155