Online Education Market will reach US$ 350 Billion by 2025, globally due to the introduction of flexible learning technologies in the corporate and education sectors. The advanced artificial intelligence-driven platform is also playing a significant role in the growth of this market globally. Online education provides flexibility for the learner to learn from anywhere, anytime, as most of the online education devices are portable. The corporate learning market is segmented into SMBs and large institutions. SMBs have limited financial resources, so the online learning method is more cost-effective as it allows multiple employees to be trained in a less cost-intensive way.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4132834

Company Profile

Coursera

Udacity

Pluralsight Inc.

Cengage Learning

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

The United States is a leader in the global online education market due to the introduction of e-learning courses and distance learning programs. Several educational institutions are focusing on augmented reality based learning. China is other major market for this market place. India online education market has shown remarkable growth in past couple of years. It is anticipated that this growth will also continue during the forecasting period. India’s online market is expected to grow due to cost-effective education, availability of quality education, government’s digital initiatives, smartphone user base, and internet penetration.

Renub Research report titled “Global Online Education Market & Forecast, by End User (K-12, Massive Open Online Courses, SMBs, Large Enterprises, Others), Learning Mode (Self-Paced, Instructor Led), Technology (Mobile, LMS, Virtual Class, Others), Country (China, India, Japan, United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Africa, Others), Company (Coursera, Udacity, Pluralsight, Cengage Learning, Cornerstone OnDemand)” studies the global online education market. This report provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, demand, and their projections for the upcoming years.

By Country – the United States and China are Top Two Leading Countries in the Global Online Education Market

The report studies the market of the following country: China, India, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Africa, and Others. The United States and China are the top two leading countries in the global online education market due to growing internet penetration, increasing per capita disposable income, and availability of online courses.

By Technology – Mobile Segment is leading the market and will continue so during the forecast period

Based on technology, the global online education market has been broadly segmented into Mobile, Learning Management System (LMS), Virtual Class, Others. Mobile Segment is leading the market and will continue so during the forecast period due to a steadily decline in the device and internet cost.

By End, User – Small and Midsize Business (SMBs) and Large Enterprises Online Learning are dominating segments in the Global Online Education Market

The report studies the market of the following End User segments: K-12, Small, and Midsize Business (SMBs), Large Enterprises, Massive Open Online Courses, and Others. Small and Midsize Business (SMBs) and Large Enterprises online learning are dominating segments in the global online education market.

All the company covered in the report has been covered from 3 viewpoints

Overview

Initiatives & Recent Developments

Revenue

Companies covered in this report

Coursera, Udacity, Pluralsight Inc., Cengage Learning, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is some of the top companies operating in the global online education market, which has been studied thoroughly in the report.

By End User – Global Online Education Market

K-12

Massive Open Online Courses

Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

Others

By Learning Mode – Global Online Education Market

Self-Paced Online Education

Instructor Led Online Education

By Technology – Global Online Education Market

Mobile Learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Virtual Classroom

Others

By Country – Global Online Education Market

China

India

Japan

United States

United Kingdom

Russia

Africa

Others

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/online-education-market-and-global-forecast-by-end-user-learning-mode-self-paced-instructor-led-technology-country-company

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Online Education Market

5. Market Share – Global Online Education

5.1 by Country

5.2 by End-User

5.3 by Learning Mode

5.4 by Technology

6. Country – Global Online Education Market

6.1 United States

6.2 United Kingdom

6.3 Russia

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 India

6.7 Africa

7. End User – Global Online Education Market

7.1 K-12

7.2 Massive Open Online Courses

7.3 Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)

7.4 Large Enterprises

7.5 Others

8. Learning Mode – Global Online Education Market

8.1 Self-Paced Online Education

8.2 Instructor Led Online Education

9. Technology – Global Online Education Market

9.1 Mobile Learning

9.2 Learning Management System (LMS)

9.3 Virtual Classroom

9.4 Others

10. Company Profile

10.1 Coursera

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

10.1.3 Revenue

10.2 Udacity

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

10.2.3 Revenue

10.3 Pluralsight Inc.

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

10.3.3 Revenue

10.4 Cengage Learning

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

10.4.3 Revenue

10.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

10.5.3 Revenue

11. Market Dynamics

11.1 Growth Factors

11.1.1 Growing Demand to Reduce the Cost of Education

11.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives Supporting Online Education

11.1.3 Growing Penetration of Smartphones and Internet

11.2 Challenges

11.2.1 Development of New Forms of Learning Community

11.2.2 Developing New Knowledge Facilities for e-learning

11.3 Opportunities

11.3.1 Increasing Demand for Adaptive Learning

11.4 Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4132834

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155