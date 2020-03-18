Online Education Market will reach US$ 350 Billion by 2025, globally due to the introduction of flexible learning technologies in the corporate and education sectors. The advanced artificial intelligence-driven platform is also playing a significant role in the growth of this market globally. Online education provides flexibility for the learner to learn from anywhere, anytime, as most of the online education devices are portable. The corporate learning market is segmented into SMBs and large institutions. SMBs have limited financial resources, so the online learning method is more cost-effective as it allows multiple employees to be trained in a less cost-intensive way.
Company Profile
Coursera
Udacity
Pluralsight Inc.
Cengage Learning
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
The United States is a leader in the global online education market due to the introduction of e-learning courses and distance learning programs. Several educational institutions are focusing on augmented reality based learning. China is other major market for this market place. India online education market has shown remarkable growth in past couple of years. It is anticipated that this growth will also continue during the forecasting period. India’s online market is expected to grow due to cost-effective education, availability of quality education, government’s digital initiatives, smartphone user base, and internet penetration.
Renub Research report titled “Global Online Education Market & Forecast, by End User (K-12, Massive Open Online Courses, SMBs, Large Enterprises, Others), Learning Mode (Self-Paced, Instructor Led), Technology (Mobile, LMS, Virtual Class, Others), Country (China, India, Japan, United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Africa, Others), Company (Coursera, Udacity, Pluralsight, Cengage Learning, Cornerstone OnDemand)” studies the global online education market. This report provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, demand, and their projections for the upcoming years.
By Country – the United States and China are Top Two Leading Countries in the Global Online Education Market
The report studies the market of the following country: China, India, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Africa, and Others. The United States and China are the top two leading countries in the global online education market due to growing internet penetration, increasing per capita disposable income, and availability of online courses.
By Technology – Mobile Segment is leading the market and will continue so during the forecast period
Based on technology, the global online education market has been broadly segmented into Mobile, Learning Management System (LMS), Virtual Class, Others. Mobile Segment is leading the market and will continue so during the forecast period due to a steadily decline in the device and internet cost.
By End, User – Small and Midsize Business (SMBs) and Large Enterprises Online Learning are dominating segments in the Global Online Education Market
The report studies the market of the following End User segments: K-12, Small, and Midsize Business (SMBs), Large Enterprises, Massive Open Online Courses, and Others. Small and Midsize Business (SMBs) and Large Enterprises online learning are dominating segments in the global online education market.
All the company covered in the report has been covered from 3 viewpoints
Overview
Initiatives & Recent Developments
Revenue
Companies covered in this report
Coursera, Udacity, Pluralsight Inc., Cengage Learning, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is some of the top companies operating in the global online education market, which has been studied thoroughly in the report.
By End User – Global Online Education Market
K-12
Massive Open Online Courses
Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)
Large Enterprises
Others
By Learning Mode – Global Online Education Market
Self-Paced Online Education
Instructor Led Online Education
By Technology – Global Online Education Market
Mobile Learning
Learning Management System (LMS)
Virtual Classroom
Others
By Country – Global Online Education Market
China
India
Japan
United States
United Kingdom
Russia
Africa
Others
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Online Education Market
5. Market Share – Global Online Education
5.1 by Country
5.2 by End-User
5.3 by Learning Mode
5.4 by Technology
6. Country – Global Online Education Market
6.1 United States
6.2 United Kingdom
6.3 Russia
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 India
6.7 Africa
7. End User – Global Online Education Market
7.1 K-12
7.2 Massive Open Online Courses
7.3 Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)
7.4 Large Enterprises
7.5 Others
8. Learning Mode – Global Online Education Market
8.1 Self-Paced Online Education
8.2 Instructor Led Online Education
9. Technology – Global Online Education Market
9.1 Mobile Learning
9.2 Learning Management System (LMS)
9.3 Virtual Classroom
9.4 Others
10. Company Profile
10.1 Coursera
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
10.1.3 Revenue
10.2 Udacity
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
10.2.3 Revenue
10.3 Pluralsight Inc.
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
10.3.3 Revenue
10.4 Cengage Learning
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
10.4.3 Revenue
10.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
10.5.3 Revenue
11. Market Dynamics
11.1 Growth Factors
11.1.1 Growing Demand to Reduce the Cost of Education
11.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives Supporting Online Education
11.1.3 Growing Penetration of Smartphones and Internet
11.2 Challenges
11.2.1 Development of New Forms of Learning Community
11.2.2 Developing New Knowledge Facilities for e-learning
11.3 Opportunities
11.3.1 Increasing Demand for Adaptive Learning
11.4 Conclusion
