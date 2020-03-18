Travel and tourism in Japan are expected to perform positively during the forecast years. The Abenomics-led economic recovery in Japan improved consumer confidence and encouraged an increase in leisure and recreational activities. In 2018 Japan was the second largest overseas source to the United States. Japanese tourists spending in United States was fourth highest after China, Mexico and Canada. According to Renub Research analysis, Japan Outbound Tourism Market is anticipated to be more than US$ 49 Billion by the end of the year 2025.
Outbound Tourists Travelling Time Period in Japan
Year-end vacations (last week in December until just after the New Year)
Golden Week (at the end of April month and early May is a series of 4 national holidays) and
Obon (occurs around 15 August coinciding with school holiday of the year) are three peak holiday periods in Japan.
Growing Sub-Sectors for Japanese Tourism
Senior citizens travel segment is showing good growth potential. Although, the Japanese population is slowly decreasing, but the number of Japanese aged 60 or more are growing. These senior citizen populations have time and money to spend on luxury tourism.
Special Interest Tours (SITs) these tourists generally travel with other tourists who share the same interests and have the potential to become repeat travelers. For example: Sports spectator of Olympics, baseball, soccer, UNESCO World Heritage Site tours, Art and cultural tours like visiting museums and going to concerts, theaters.
Almost all public and private schools organize school trips, including international trips, for their students. For the year 2017-2018, a total of 895 Japanese high schools sent their students on the international trip outside Japan. Out of these 895 schools, 202 schools choose United States as its travel destination.
Renub Research report titled “Japan Outbound Tourism Market, Tourists Numbers, Countries (Australia, India, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, the United States, United Kingdom), Purpose of Visit (Holiday, Visit Friends & Relatives, Business, Others)”, By Booking Methods (Internet, Travel Agency Outlets, Mail order/telephone, Airlines, Don’t know because don’t book myself), Traveler’s Behavior (Travel Companions, Age Group, Gender)” provides a complete analysis of Japan outbound tourism market.
By Country; United States is most attractive place for Japan Outbound Tourism Market
In this report, we have analyzed 9 most popular tourists destinations for Japanese Outbound Tourists. In this research report, we have done a complete analysis of each country in terms of the number of tourists numbers, average length of stay, average expenditure per tourists per trip, total expenditure & forecast. The countries analyzed in the report are as follows: Australia, United States, Singapore, United Kingdom, India, South Korea, Hong Kong & Taiwan. United States is most attractive place for Japan outbound travellers market.
By Purpose; Holiday is main purpose for Japan Outbound Tourists
Holiday is main purpose for Japan Outbound Tourists. The 4 segments covered in the report are Holiday, Visit Friends & Relatives (VFR), Business (MICE), & Others (Medical Treatment and Education).
By Booking Methods; Internet is clear dominating Booking Method for Japan Outbound Tourism Market
In this report, we have done comprehensive analysis on Japan outbound tourism market by booking methods. There are various kinds of booking methods used by Japanese outbound tourists like Internet, Travel Agency Outlets, Mail order/telephone, Airlines etc. Internet is clear dominating Booking Method for Japan outbound tourism market
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis
5.1 Japan Outbound Tourists
5.2 Japan Outbound Tourism Market
6. Tourists Share Analysis
6.1 By Country
6.2 By Purpose (Holiday, VFR, Business & Others)
6.3 Holiday Tourists by Country
6.4 VFR Tourists by Country
6.5 Business Tourists by Country
6.6 Others Tourists by Country
7. Market Share Analysis
7.1 By Country
7.2 By Purpose (Holiday, VFR, Business & Others)
7.3 Holiday by Country
7.4 VFR by Country
7.5 Business by Country
7.6 Others by Country
7.7 By Method – Booking Share Analysis
8. Purpose – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market
8.1 Outbound Tourists Analysis
8.1.1 Holiday
8.1.2 VFR
8.1.3 Business
8.1.4 Others
8.2 Outbound Market Analysis
8.2.1 Holiday
8.2.2 VFR
8.2.3 Business
8.2.4 Others
9. Booking Methods – Japan Outbound Tourism Market
9.1 Internet
9.2 Travel agency outlets
9.3 Mail order/telephone
9.4 Airlines
9.5 Don’t know because don’t book myself
9.6 Others
10. Japan Outbound Travellers Behaviour
10.1 Japan Outbound Travellers: Travel Companions in 2016 & 2017
10.2 Outbound Travellers: By Age Group and By Gender in 2017
11. Australia – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis
11.1 Outbound Tourists
11.1.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others
11.2 Average Length of Stay
11.3 Outbound Market
11.3.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others
11.4 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip
12. India – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis
12.1 Outbound Tourists
12.1.1 By Types – Holiday, Business and Others
12.2 Outbound Market
12.2.1 By Types – Holiday, Business and Others
12.3 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip
13. Hong Kong – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis
13.1 Outbound Tourists
13.1.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others
13.2 Average Length of Stay
13.3 Outbound Market
13.3.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others
13.4 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip
14. South Korea – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis
14.1 Outbound Tourists
14.1.1 By Types – Holiday, Business and Others
14.2 Outbound Market
14.2.1 By Types – Holiday, Business and Others
14.3 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip
15. Taiwan – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis
15.1 Outbound Tourists
15.1.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others
15.2 Outbound Market
15.2.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others
15.3 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip
16. China – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis
16.1 Outbound Tourists
16.2 Outbound Market
16.3 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip
17. Singapore – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis
17.1 Outbound Tourists
17.1.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others
17.2 Average Length of Stay
17.3 Outbound Market
17.3.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others
17.4 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip
18. United States – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis
18.1 Outbound Tourists
18.1.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others
18.2 Average Length of Stay
18.3 Outbound Market
18.3.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others
18.4 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip
19. United Kingdom – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis
19.1 Outbound Tourists
19.1.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others
19.2 Average Length of Stay
19.3 Outbound Market
19.3.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others
19.4 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip
