Travel and tourism in Japan are expected to perform positively during the forecast years. The Abenomics-led economic recovery in Japan improved consumer confidence and encouraged an increase in leisure and recreational activities. In 2018 Japan was the second largest overseas source to the United States. Japanese tourists spending in United States was fourth highest after China, Mexico and Canada. According to Renub Research analysis, Japan Outbound Tourism Market is anticipated to be more than US$ 49 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4132837

Outbound Tourists Travelling Time Period in Japan

Year-end vacations (last week in December until just after the New Year)

Golden Week (at the end of April month and early May is a series of 4 national holidays) and

Obon (occurs around 15 August coinciding with school holiday of the year) are three peak holiday periods in Japan.

Growing Sub-Sectors for Japanese Tourism

Senior citizens travel segment is showing good growth potential. Although, the Japanese population is slowly decreasing, but the number of Japanese aged 60 or more are growing. These senior citizen populations have time and money to spend on luxury tourism.

Special Interest Tours (SITs) these tourists generally travel with other tourists who share the same interests and have the potential to become repeat travelers. For example: Sports spectator of Olympics, baseball, soccer, UNESCO World Heritage Site tours, Art and cultural tours like visiting museums and going to concerts, theaters.

Almost all public and private schools organize school trips, including international trips, for their students. For the year 2017-2018, a total of 895 Japanese high schools sent their students on the international trip outside Japan. Out of these 895 schools, 202 schools choose United States as its travel destination.

Renub Research report titled “Japan Outbound Tourism Market, Tourists Numbers, Countries (Australia, India, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, the United States, United Kingdom), Purpose of Visit (Holiday, Visit Friends & Relatives, Business, Others)”, By Booking Methods (Internet, Travel Agency Outlets, Mail order/telephone, Airlines, Don’t know because don’t book myself), Traveler’s Behavior (Travel Companions, Age Group, Gender)” provides a complete analysis of Japan outbound tourism market.

By Country; United States is most attractive place for Japan Outbound Tourism Market

In this report, we have analyzed 9 most popular tourists destinations for Japanese Outbound Tourists. In this research report, we have done a complete analysis of each country in terms of the number of tourists numbers, average length of stay, average expenditure per tourists per trip, total expenditure & forecast. The countries analyzed in the report are as follows: Australia, United States, Singapore, United Kingdom, India, South Korea, Hong Kong & Taiwan. United States is most attractive place for Japan outbound travellers market.

By Purpose; Holiday is main purpose for Japan Outbound Tourists

Holiday is main purpose for Japan Outbound Tourists. The 4 segments covered in the report are Holiday, Visit Friends & Relatives (VFR), Business (MICE), & Others (Medical Treatment and Education).

By Booking Methods; Internet is clear dominating Booking Method for Japan Outbound Tourism Market

In this report, we have done comprehensive analysis on Japan outbound tourism market by booking methods. There are various kinds of booking methods used by Japanese outbound tourists like Internet, Travel Agency Outlets, Mail order/telephone, Airlines etc. Internet is clear dominating Booking Method for Japan outbound tourism market

In this report, we have considered 6 Major Points for Each Country Analysis

Total Tourists in the destination country

By Purpose Tourists (Holiday, Visit Friends & Relatives, Business, Others)

Average Length of Stay

Total Market

By Purpose Market (Holiday, Visit Friends & Relatives, Business, Others)

Average Expenditure per person per trip

By Purpose – Outbound Tourists Market & Numbers in Japan

Holiday

Visit Friends & Relatives (VFR)

Business

Others

By Booking Methods – Outbound Tourism Market in Japan

Internet

Travel agency outlets

Mail order/telephone

Airlines

Don’t know because don’t book myself

Others

By Country – Outbound Tourists Numbers & Market in Japan

Australia

India

China

Hong Kong

South Korea

Taiwan

Singapore

United States

United Kingdom

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/japan-outbound-tourism-market-tourists-numbers-countries-aus-ind-hong-kong-south-korea-taiwan-singapore-us-uk-purpose-of-visit

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis

5.1 Japan Outbound Tourists

5.2 Japan Outbound Tourism Market

6. Tourists Share Analysis

6.1 By Country

6.2 By Purpose (Holiday, VFR, Business & Others)

6.3 Holiday Tourists by Country

6.4 VFR Tourists by Country

6.5 Business Tourists by Country

6.6 Others Tourists by Country

7. Market Share Analysis

7.1 By Country

7.2 By Purpose (Holiday, VFR, Business & Others)

7.3 Holiday by Country

7.4 VFR by Country

7.5 Business by Country

7.6 Others by Country

7.7 By Method – Booking Share Analysis

8. Purpose – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market

8.1 Outbound Tourists Analysis

8.1.1 Holiday

8.1.2 VFR

8.1.3 Business

8.1.4 Others

8.2 Outbound Market Analysis

8.2.1 Holiday

8.2.2 VFR

8.2.3 Business

8.2.4 Others

9. Booking Methods – Japan Outbound Tourism Market

9.1 Internet

9.2 Travel agency outlets

9.3 Mail order/telephone

9.4 Airlines

9.5 Don’t know because don’t book myself

9.6 Others

10. Japan Outbound Travellers Behaviour

10.1 Japan Outbound Travellers: Travel Companions in 2016 & 2017

10.2 Outbound Travellers: By Age Group and By Gender in 2017

11. Australia – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis

11.1 Outbound Tourists

11.1.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others

11.2 Average Length of Stay

11.3 Outbound Market

11.3.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others

11.4 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip

12. India – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis

12.1 Outbound Tourists

12.1.1 By Types – Holiday, Business and Others

12.2 Outbound Market

12.2.1 By Types – Holiday, Business and Others

12.3 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip

13. Hong Kong – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis

13.1 Outbound Tourists

13.1.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others

13.2 Average Length of Stay

13.3 Outbound Market

13.3.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others

13.4 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip

14. South Korea – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis

14.1 Outbound Tourists

14.1.1 By Types – Holiday, Business and Others

14.2 Outbound Market

14.2.1 By Types – Holiday, Business and Others

14.3 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip

15. Taiwan – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis

15.1 Outbound Tourists

15.1.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others

15.2 Outbound Market

15.2.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others

15.3 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip

16. China – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis

16.1 Outbound Tourists

16.2 Outbound Market

16.3 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip

17. Singapore – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis

17.1 Outbound Tourists

17.1.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others

17.2 Average Length of Stay

17.3 Outbound Market

17.3.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others

17.4 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip

18. United States – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis

18.1 Outbound Tourists

18.1.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others

18.2 Average Length of Stay

18.3 Outbound Market

18.3.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others

18.4 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip

19. United Kingdom – Japan Outbound Tourists & Market Analysis

19.1 Outbound Tourists

19.1.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others

19.2 Average Length of Stay

19.3 Outbound Market

19.3.1 By Types – Holiday, VFR, Business and Others

19.4 Average Expenditure per Person per Trip

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4132837

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155