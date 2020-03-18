Drug abuse testing initially includes a basic screening test to find out the quantity of drugs present in the body. Drug of abuse test can detect the amount of drug substance present in the body, whether it is illegal, OCT, or prescribed. This test can be detected by various samples such as urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat, etc. Besides, companies are launching innovative equipment and reagent for early and accurate detection that will further propel the global drug of abuse testing market in the forecast year. The Global Drug Abuse Testing Market will surpass US$ 5 Billion by the year-end of 2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4132838

Companies Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

Danaher Corporation

The factors that will drive the market are; the number of drug users are continuously growing, rising number of accidence in drug of abuse testing across the world, increasing use of Cocaine, NGO across the world is taking right initiative to aware people to counter drug abuse, increasing pathology center across the globe, wide coverage by private health insurance companies, rising research & development expenditure, rising per capita disposable income, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, technology up-gradation for early detection, rising use of OCT medicine in developed and developing nation etc.

Renub Research report titled “Drug Abuse Testing Market Global Forecast by Products (Consumable, Equipment – Immunoassay Analyzers, Breath Analyzers, others), Tests (Urine, Blood, Oral, Hair), End Users/Setting Types (Employment, Lab based, Professional POC, Home OTC, Criminal Justice), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Central & South America), Companies (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp), Danaher Corporation)” studies the global drug of abuse testing market and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and challenges, market trends, key players and their projections for the future.

Market Insight by Product

The market is categorized into two parts by-product; consumable and equipment. Equipment is further categorized into three parts; Immunoassay, Breath Analyzer, and others. In this report, all the information is given related to the product like product innovation, technology up-gradation, and product launch, etc.

Market Insight by Test Type

In this report, we have provided a comprehensive analysis of the market by test type into four parts; drug of abuse test market by Urine, Blood, Oral, and Hair. Besides, it provides multi-factor analysis that influences the growth of each test type along with the prime factors that hinder the overall growth of the market.

Market Insight by Setting Type

Here the market is fragmented into five parts; Employment, Lab-based, Professional POC, Home OTC, and Criminal Justice. This report covers an in-depth analysis of each segment, such as opportunities, challenges, and competition levels.

Market Insight by Region

This report explains the complete regional profile along with significant details like regional dominance, regional opportunities, and regional challenges, etc. Here the market is divided into five parts; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Central & South America.

All companies in this report have been covered with the following viewpoints

Company Overview

Company Initiatives/Strategy

Financial Insight

The report has been analyzed from 8 major viewpoints.

Products Types

Test Types

End Users/Setting Types

Regulatory Status

Regions

Company

Growth drivers

Challenges

Segmentation are based on Products

Consumable

Equipment

Immunoassay Analyzers

Breath Analyzers

Segmentation based on Test Types

Urine

Blood

Oral

Hair

Segmentation based on End Users/Setting Types

Employment

Lab-based

Professional POC

Home OTC

Criminal Justice

Segmentation based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/drug-abuse-testing-market-global-forecast-by-products-consumable-equipment-immunoassay-analyzers-breath-analyzers-others-tests-regions-companies

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Drug Abuse Testing Market (2013 – 2025)

3. Market Share – Global Drug Abuse Testing

3.1 Product Type

3.2 Test Types

3.3 End Users / Setting Types

3.4 Regions

4. Product Type – Drug Abuse Testing Market (2013 – 2025)

4.1 Consumable Market

4.2 Equipment Market

4.2.1 Immunoassay Analyzers

4.2.2 Breath Analyzers

4.2.3 Other Equipment Market

5. Test Type – Drug Abuse Testing Market (2013 – 2025)

5.1 Urine

5.2 Blood

5.3 Oral

5.4 Hair

6. End Users / Setting Type – Drug Abuse Testing Market (2013 – 2024)

6.1 Employment

6.2 Lab based

6.3 Professional POC

6.4 Home OTC

6.5 Criminal Justice

7. Regulatory Status

7.1 Workplace Drug Testing

7.1.1 United States

7.1.2 Australia & New Zealand

7.1.3 Brazil

7.1.4 Turkey

7.1.5 Europe

7.2 Lab based Testing

7.2.1 United States

7.2.2 European Union

8. Regions – Drug Abuse Testing Market (2013 – 2025)

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.5 Central & South America

9. Growth Drivers

9.1 Growing Use of Drug Testing at Organizational Level

9.2 Population Suffering from Drug Use Disorders & Opioids

9.3 Increasing Government and Non-Government Institutions Initiatives

10. Market Challenges

10.1 Regulatory Issue

10.2 Misuse of Prescription Opioids

10.3 Control Drug Trafficking

11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc – Company Analysis

11.1 Initiatives / Strategy

11.1.1 Point 1

11.1.2 Point 2

11.1.3 Point 3

11.2 Financial Insight

12. Abbott Laboratories Inc – Company Analysis

12.1 Initiatives / Strategy

12.1.1 Point 1

12.1.2 Point 2

12.1.3 Point 3

12.2 Financial Insight

13. Quest Diagnostics – Company Analysis

13.1 Initiatives / Strategy

13.1.1 Point 1

13.1.2 Point 2

13.1.3 Point 3

13.2 Financial Insight

14. Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp) – Company Analysis

14.1 Initiatives / Strategy

14.1.1 Point 1

14.1.2 Point 2

14.1.3 Point 3

14.2 Financial Insight

15. Danaher Corporation – Company Analysis

15.1 Initiatives / Strategy

15.1.1 Point 1

15.1.2 Point 2

15.2 Financial Insight

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4132838

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155