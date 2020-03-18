Biodegradable plastic is the best possible alternative for all traditional plastics used in various applications. Such plastics provide innovative solutions with improved properties, as well as distinctive ability to reduce emissions and provide the same performance and usability as conventional plastics. As a result, the rising demand for more sustainable plastic products provides an immense opportunity for key companies operating in the biodegradable plastic market. According to Renub Research analysis, the global biodegradable plastic market is forecasted to be more than US$ 6 Billion by the end of the year 2026.

Excessive plastic waste and its disposal are now becoming a major global environmental issue. Biodegradable plastics are used as an alternative to industrial plastics that is environmentally friendly. A significant advantage of biodegradable plastics over traditional plastics is a substantial reduction in carbon emissions during the manufacturing process. This aspect further stimulates the development of the market for biodegradable plastics. Biodegradable plastic can be used for various purposes like packaging, agriculture (mulch films), consumer goods, and other uses.

Compared to conventional plastic, biodegradable plastic can also be recycled to make more plastic products such as shopping bags, in addition to taking considerably less time to break down. This further promotes the growth over the forecast period of biodegradable plastic. Nevertheless, the high cost of biodegradable plastic is expected to hamper the growth of the biodegradable plastic market compared to conventional plastic.

The biodegradable plastics market is undergoing notable growth worldwide due to the change in consumer preference for eco-friendly plastic products and growing use in packaging and compostable bag applications in emerging markets such as the Asia Pacific region.

Renub Research report titled "Global Biodegradable Plastic Volume & Market by Material Types (PBAT, PBS, PLA, PHA, Starch Blends, Others), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Central & South America), Application (Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Others), Companies (BASF S.E., Mondi Group, Stora Enso, WestRock, Archer Daniels Midland)" provides a complete analysis of Global Biodegradable Plastic Market.

Starch Blends is holding the majority share in the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market

Starch Blends is holding the majority share in the global biodegradable plastic market.

North America & Europe are playing the leading roles in the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market

North America & Europe are playing leading roles in this market place.

Packaging will maintain its Dominating Position

Packaging will maintain its dominating position in the global biodegradable plastic application market.

Company Analysis – All the 5 companies have been analyzed from 3 points

Overview

Recent Developments

Sales Analysis

Company Studied in the report are as follows

BASF S.E.

Mondi Group

Stora Enso

WestRock

Archer Daniels Midland

Global Biodegradable Plastic Volume – Material Type

Polybutylene adipate/terephthalate (PBAT)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Starch Blends & Others

Global Biodegradable Plastic Market – Material Type

Polybutylene Adipate /Terephthalate (PBAT)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Starch Blends & Others

Global Biodegradable Plastic Market – Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

Global Biodegradable Plastic Market – Applications

Packaging

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Others

