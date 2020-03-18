Palm oil is derived from the oil palm fruit’s mesocarp (reddish pulp) and treated as vegetable oil. It is the primary oil crop in the world, yielding 5-10 times greater per hectare than other major vegetable oil plants. Palm oil has a higher shelf life, low cost, and provides countless dietary advantages due to its distinct chemical composition. It has health advantages like vitamin A, free from cholesterol, wealthy in carotenoids, and simple to digest. Palm oil can, therefore, increase energy levels, improve the sight of the eye, stop premature aging, increase the immune system, and decrease the risk of cancer and heart disease. According to Renub Research, Global Palm Oil Market is expected to reach a volume of 111.3 Million Tons by the end of the year 2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4132843

Companies Covered

Sime Darby Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad

Wilmar International

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Golden-Agri Resources

Palm oil is semi-solid at room temperature and has saturated vegetable fats. It is commonly used for cooking purposes in many nations due to its reduced price and elevated oxidative durability. Growing awareness among consumers of health advantages is the growing global demand for palm oil.

Besides many personal products, including liquid detergents, soaps, shampoos, lipsticks, waxes, polishes, make-up, and more, use palm oil; thus this is further driving the growth of palm oil market. Palm oil is displacing petroleum-based products in the transportation and energy industries as a convenient option for fossil fuels. Indonesia is the top nation for palm oil consumption and production. The Indonesian government is helping manufacturers and producers of regional palm oil and allowing a large area to be planted.

While palm oil is chemically stable, productive, and low price, expanding its use has resulted in deforestation and loss of habitat, comes under the challenges of the palm oil market. However, the top palm oil companies are implementing the corporate social responsibilities initiatives by launching various programs to protect the rights of children who are residing in palm oil plantations. Such as, Wilmar International, in collaboration with Aidenvironment, stepped up to protect the plantation from deforestation.

Renub Research report titled “Palm Oil Market, Volume Global Forecast By Top Consumption (Indonesia, India, EU-27,China, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, Bangladesh, United States, Nigeria, Others ), Top Production (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Colombia, Nigeria, Guatemala, Papua New Guinea, Honduras, Ecuador, Brazil, Others), Top Importing (India, EU-27, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, United States, Egypt, Philippines, Russian Federation, Myanmar), Top Exporting (Indonesia, Malaysia, Guatemala, Colombia, Papua New Guinea, Benin, Thailand, Honduras, Ecuador, United Arab Emirates), Companies (Sime Darby Berhad, IOI Corporation Berhad, Wilmar International, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Golden-Agri Resources)” provides a complete analysis of global palm oil market.

By Consumption, Indonesia – India, EU-27, and China hold a significant market share in the global palm oil industry

Based on consumption – the top ten countries in the global palm oil market are Indonesia, India, EU-27, China, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, Bangladesh, United States, Nigeria, and Others.

By Production & Export – Indonesia is the top leading country in the Palm Oil Production, Consumption and Export Globally

Palm oil is an essential item for the Indonesian economy as it is the world’s biggest producer and consumer of palm oil. In the report, we covered the top ten leading countries which have high production, consumption, export, and import capacity. Indonesia is the top leading country in palm oil production, consumption, and export globally.

By Volume & Import – India dominates in the Global Palm Industry

In this report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of top ten palm oil importing countries by volume. The covered countries are India, EU-27, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, United States, Egypt, Philippines, Russian Federation, and Myanmar. India is dominating in the palm oil import volume globally.

Market – Top 10 Countries

Indonesia

India

EU-27

China

Malaysia

Pakistan

Thailand

Bangladesh

United States

Nigeria

Others

Consumption Volume – Top 10 Countries

Indonesia

India

EU-27

China

Malaysia

Pakistan

Thailand

Bangladesh

United States

Nigeria

Others

Production Volume – Top 10 Countries

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Colombia

Nigeria

Guatemala

Papua New Guinea

Honduras

Ecuador

Brazil

Others

Volume – Top 10 Importing Countries

India

EU-27

China

Pakistan

Bangladesh

United States

Egypt

Philippines

Russian Federation

Myanmar

Volume – Top 10 Exporting Countries

Indonesia

Malaysia

Guatemala

Colombia

Papua New Guinea

Benin

Thailand

Honduras

Ecuador

United Arab Emirates

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/palm-oil-market-volume-global-forecast-by-top-consumption-top-production-top-importing-top-exporting-companies

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Factors

4.1.1 Palm Oil has replaced less Healthy Fats

4.1.2 Growing demand for Biofuels

4.1.3 Palm Oil has replaced more Expensive Oils

4.1.4 Cost Effectiveness

4.1.5 Nutritional Benefits

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Rainforest Destruction

4.2.2 Unfavorable Weather Conditions

4.2.3 Human Rights Violations

5. Global Palm Oil Analysis

5.1 Market & Consumption

5.2 Production Volume

6. Market & Volume Share – Global Palm Oil

6.1 By Country – Market

6.2 By Country Consumption – Volume Share

6.3 By Country Production – Volume Share

7. Market & Consumption – Global Palm Oil

7.1 Indonesia

7.2 India

7.3 EU-27

7.4 China

7.5 Malaysia

7.6 Pakistan

7.7 Thailand

7.8 Bangladesh

7.9 United States

7.10 Nigeria

7.11 Rest of the World

8. Production Volume – Global Palm Oil

8.1 Indonesia

8.2 Malaysia

8.3 Thailand

8.4 Colombia

8.5 Nigeria

8.6 Guatemala

8.7 Papua New Guinea

8.8 Honduras

8.9 Equador

8.10 Brazil

8.11 Rest of World

9. Import Volume – Global Palm Oil

9.1 India

9.2 EU-27

9.3 China

9.4 Pakistan

9.5 Bangladesh

9.6 United States

9.7 Egypt

9.8 Philippines

9.9 Russian Federation

9.10 Mayanmar

10. Export Volume – Global Palm Oil

10.1 Indonesia

10.2 Malaysia

10.3 Guatemala

10.4 Colombia

10.5 Papua New Guinea

10.6 Benin

10.7 Thailand

10.8 Honduras

10.9 Ecuador

10.10 United Arab Emirates

11. Company Analysis

11.1 Sime Darby Berhad

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Recent Developments

11.1.3 Revenue

11.2 IOI Corporation Berhad

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Recent Developments

11.2.3 Revenue

11.3 Wilmar International

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Recent Developments

11.3.3 Revenue

11.4 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Recent Developments

11.4.3 Revenue

11.5 Golden-Agri Resources

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Recent Developments

11.5.3 Revenue

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4132843

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155